Lee B. Parks 1935 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Lee B. Parks of Topsham passed peacefully on June 7, 2022. He was born in Washington D.C on July 12, 1935 to Donald and Muriel Parks and moved often with his family as a child as his father was a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After serving in the Army himself, Lee worked as a professional photographer including teaching at MIT, managing the Photo Department at Digital Equipment Corporation for most of his career and later doing projects for the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Lee loved connecting with his wide circle of friends and family and loved sports, music, travel, reading, cooking and enjoying good food and wine. He had a great sense of humor, was knowledgeable on many subjects and lived with so much warmth and heart. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife Ann who passed away in 2009. He is survived by his son Bryan, daughter Courtney; sister Carol and brother Charlie; along with other extended family. Lee’s celebration of life has not yet been scheduled but those who want to share thoughts and memories can do so now at https://www.funeralalternatives.net/obituaries.php.

