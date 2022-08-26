The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is holding auditions for the upcoming concert season and is particularly interested in finding new string instrument players.

The MSO is a community orchestra founded in 1990. Started as a chamber orchestra, there are now more than 80 members. Under the baton of Rohan Smith, the orchestra brings top-notch performances to the Orion Center in Topsham and the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. Members are volunteer musicians from many communities in Maine.

Musicians interested in joining the MSO for its season starting in September should call (207) 315-1712 or email [email protected] to set up an audition. For more information on the orchestra, visit MidcoastSymphony.org.

