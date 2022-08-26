Mary Ann Heinzen will lead a plein air workshop at Pemaquid Light House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Interested artists may register at River Arts in Damariscotta. Artists of all levels are welcome, including beginners.

This class will be a plein air, outdoor workshop. The class will start with a watercolor demonstration. After which artists will work on their own, either the same view or one of their choosing.

In addition to ongoing assistance and feedback from Heinzen, there will be a group critique, with optional participation. The goal will be to limit detail and avoid overworking. The objective is to make a simple, fresh statement to capture the moment. Artists are encouraged to use their own style and approach, from abstraction to realism.

Heinzen is a seasoned watercolor instructor and will provide individual feedback and assistance throughout the workshop. In the event of rain, class will be rescheduled. Supply lists are available upon registration. Tuition for this workshop is $60 for River Arts members and $75 for non-members.

Visit riverartsme.org or call the gallery at (207) 563-6868 for more information. River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Open hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: