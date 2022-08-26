John H. Jackson 1926 – 2022 BATH – On August 5, 2022, at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick, John H. Jackson, of Bath, passed into a gorgeous sunset. John was born in North Walpole, N.H. to John H. and Margaret (Rumley) Jackson on March 3, 1926. In 1943, at age 17, John enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He served on a destroyer, the USS Eisner DE 192, in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. John was a gunner’s mate assigned to the depth charge crew. He saw VE Day in Liverpool, England, and VJ Day in the Pacific. In 1950, John married the love of his life, Beryl Willard. They had four children, Carol (Peter Fischer), Gail, Bruce (Lyn) and John (Carolyn), all of Maine. John also leaves behind four grandchildren, Nathan (Fallon), Matthew, Meaghan (Luke) and Katie (fiance-Curtis); and three great-grandchildren, Liam; Emma; and Connor. After the war, John began working for the railroad as a coal shoveling fireman on steam locomotives. John spent most of his career as a locomotive engineer for the Boston & Maine Railroad and later for Amtrak. Both John and Beryl retired from their jobs in 1985 and spent the next 27+ years as “snow birds” between their homes in West Springfield, Mass., and Cypress Bend in Estero, Fla., where they made many friends. Their final move came in 2012, when they moved to Bath, Maine, to be closer to their children. Beryl predeceased John in 2017. John’s family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and others at Mid Coast Hospital who took excellent care of him while he was a patient; and for their concern for John’s family during this process. There will be visitation time on the morning of Sept. 27, 2022 at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt., at 9 a.m. Following visitation time, John’s Memorial service will be held at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole, N.H., at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the; The Bob Woodruff Family Foundation for Veterans Bob Woodruff Foundation 1350 Broadway, Suite 905 New York, NY 10018; or at bobwoodrufffoundation.org

