Pemberton Everett Johnson Sr. 1949 – 2022 ORR’S ISLAND – Pemberton Everett Johnson Sr. , 73, of Orr’s Island passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital with family and friends by his side sharing stories of him while watching one of his favorite shows, Wicked Tuna. Pem was born in Brunswick on Feb. 14, 1949 to Robert F. and Marguerite L. (Gilliam) Johnson. He got into the fishing industry at a young age then went to work on the Portland Fish Pier while attending and graduating from Gray’s School of Business. He later went to try his hand in trucking, then worked in construction for Lewis Stuart, who became a dear friend to him, Then he went back to his roots of fishing. Pem was part of the United Lodge No. 8 F. & A.M of Brunswick as a Brother. He enjoyed hunting trips with family and friends throughout his years, Tuna Fishing (or Tuna Wishing as he called it) but lobstering was his favorite; he loved being out there right until the end. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister Olive Mae Mickles; his son, Pemmy Johnson Jr.; and Beth Leeman. He is survived by his long term partner, Deborah Leeman, his brother Robert Johnson; a grandson Everett Johnson (PEJ III); his daughter and son-in-law Katrina and Brian Eaton; and his two granddaughters, Ava and Emmi Eaton; along with several nieces and nephews; several very close friends and the Dickson Point Family. A casual dress Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24. 2022 at the Head of Mackerel Cove, Bailey Island, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Our family would like to express our appreciation and greatest thanks to the ICU Nurses, Doctors, and Dr Welch and Staff for all the amazing care and support they gave to Pem. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the: Orr’s Island Fire Department and the Willing Helpers Cemetery fund

