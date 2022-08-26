John Doyle 1938 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – John Doyle of Woolwich, died on Aug. 21, 2022 at Midcoast Hospital, two days before his 84th birthday. Born in Woolwich to John E. Doyle, Sr, and Ester (Lawrence) Doyle, John graduated from Morse High School in 1957, proud to have been known as one of the “best dancers” there. Upon graduation, he went into the U.S. Navy submarine service, stationed at the Naval submarine base in Groton, Conn., and later transferred to Wisconsin, where he trained as an electrician. A few years into his service, he married Dorothy Robinson, with whom he had three children. He and his family eventually moved from Connecticut to Arrowsic, where he built a home. After showing the American flag in countries all over the Atlantic and the Mediterranean, including Italy, Norway, France, and the UK, he earned a fifth Good Conduct Award Navy Achievement medal in 1974. After a successful and rewarding career, he was honorably discharged as Senior Chief Petty Officer in 1976, 20 years after entering the Navy. After two years with Bath Electrical Service, John went to work at Bath Iron Works where he held the title A-1 Specialist Electrician. He and Dorothy divorced after 37 years of marriage, and John spent a few years as a bachelor before meeting Linda Ciampoli at BIW. Impressing Linda with his pride in his appearance and meticulous grooming, he was a natty dresser and would don an ascot from his collection at every opportunity. He also put his dancing skills to work, wooing her with nights out for dinner and dancing and days at the beach. They eloped on Friday, Nov. 27, 1998, marrying at the Norumbega Inn. John and Linda lived in Woolwich, where Linda still resides. John was a World-Class HAM radio operator, call sign K1-GUN, and ended his operations after 43 years, having contacted every HAM “country” in the world on both bands. He built his own equipment, including radios, amplifiers, antennas, and towers. His last Tower was 237′ high, and he scaled it regularly. Genial and generous with his knowledge, he made friends all over the world via HAM, helping fellow operators by offering advice and building them radios and amplifiers. He would also travel to aid in erecting their own towers. Loving and loyal, John nonetheless saw the world in black and white and gave no quarter to those he deemed incompetent or lacking in some way. He was a gregarious charmer and a heroic raconteur. He used his Gift of Gab and wicked sense of humor to entertain friends and family and win new friends with hilarious stories from the ’70s and ’80s about himself and his fellow submariners. These stories would often have him cry-laughing along with his rapt audience. John will be surely missed. He is survived by his wife, Linda Doyle; his three children, Kelly Doyle of Maine, Kim Doyle of Maine, and John Doyle III, of New York; and his grandson, Keegan Henrikson of Pennsylvania. Committal service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 134 Blue Star Ave., Augusta, on Thursday Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at Funerlaalternatives.net. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in John’s name to the VA organization or Alzheimer’s charity of your choice.

