Joan R. Wilson 1941 – 2022 FREEPORT – Joan R. Wilson, 81, died at her home on August 24, 2022. She was born in Lewiston on Nov. 23, 1941. She grew up in Lewiston and moved to Freeport where she lived with her husband Fred Wilson. The couple was married for 42 years before his death in 2003. Joan worked at Eastland Shoe and Dingley Press before retiring to care for her husband. She enjoyed watching NASCAR races, berry picking, camping, playing Bingo and going to yard sales. She was predeceased by her husband Fred, her brother Bill Pratt, her sister Betty Ploude and by her parents. Joan is survived by her daughter Tammy; sister Patty Waye, brothers Dick Pratt, Bobby Anderson; and many nieces and nephews. Joan’s family wishes to thank Androscoggin Hospice for their compassion and great care. At her request there will be no services. Services are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd Brunswick, ME. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: Freeport Community Services 53 Depot St. Freeport, ME 04032

