LIMESTONE – Beatrice M. Beahm, 86, beloved wife of James T. Beahm, passed away peacefully Sept. 2, 2022. She was born Sept. 19, 1935, in Caribou.

Beatrice was employed as a nurse at several Aroostook County hospitals; her favorite roles were working in the obstetrics department and at Dr. Tobin’s practice in Caribou. Beatrice was a hardworking, values-driven woman with a quick wit, who, along with her late husband, raised seven children. She enjoyed gardening, square dancing, and a spirited game of cards (especially rummy) with friends and family. When her children were still at home, she filled three large freezers and many shelves with fruits, vegetables, pickles, jams and jellies to keep up with their voracious appetites.

She was an active member of St. Louis Catholic Church where, amongst other things, she served as a Eucharistic minister. She was proud that her father helped build the brick church in 1940.

She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, James T. Beahm; and a son, Douglas.

She is survived by her four sons, Andrew Beahm and his wife, Deborah Megna, of Portland, Raymond Beahm of Gorham, James Beahm of Naples, and Richard Beahm and his wife, Catherine, of Weare, N.H., two daughters, Susan Beahm of Limestone and Joela (Beahm) Vandenberg and her husband, Richard, of Berwick; one sister-in-law, Jerdena (Beahm) Bottenfield of Churchville, Va.; Beatrice was proud of her 16 grandchildren; and her nine great-grandchildren. Beatrice was also predeceased by her parents Joseph and Mary (Lajoie) Bourgoine; her brothers Phillip and Charles Bourgoine, and sisters Emma Cote, Arlene Wark, and Joan Bourgoine; a sister-in-law, Gloris (Beahm) Rudy and her husband, Harry, of Woodstock, Va.

Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5 at the Mockler Funeral Home, 24 Reservoir Street, Caribou. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Saint Louis Catholic Church, Limestone, with Fr. David Raymond officiating. Interment will be at St. Louis Cemetery in Limestone. Following the service, friends and family are invited to a time of continued fellowship and refreshments in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Beatrice’s memory to the

Saint Louis Catholic Church Building Fund, or to

Mount Merici Academy – Development,

18 Mount Merici Ave.,

Waterville, ME 04901

http://www.mocklerfuneralhome.com

