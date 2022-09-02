SOUTH PORTLAND — Jaelen Jackson passed for two touchdowns and ran for another Friday night at Martin Field as South Portland opened the Class B South football season with an eye-opening 35-26 victory against Marshwood, the four-time defending state champion.

Jackson ran 6 yards for the only score of the first quarter, then stunned the Hawks with a 37-yard pass to Nolan Hobbs with 3 seconds left in the second to make it 14-0 at halftime.

Marshwood scored 20 points in the third quarter but never caught up. The Riots had two touchdowns of their own, on Johnny Poole runs of 17 and 2 yards.

The Riots put it away on Jackson’s 19-yard pass to Maccoy Murphy with 9:39 remaining.

THORNTON ACADEMY 35, SCARBOROUGH 0: Ryan O’Keefe connected on scoring passes of 30 and 39 yards, and Thornton Academy scored two touchdowns in the first 2 1/2 minutes on the way to an opening-night victory at Scarborough.

After Caden True scored from 1 yard just 1:03 into the game, O’Keefe hit Carlos Eboli with a 30-yard pass to give the Golden Trojans a 14-0 lead.

Advertisement

Thornton added second-quarter scores on a 15-yard run by Harry Bunce and O’Keefe’s 39-yard pass to Henry Laurier to make it 28-0 at halftime, then finished the scoring on its first play of the third quarter when Hayden Whitney broke loose for a 94-yard run.

FREEPORT 35, LISBON/ST. DOMINIC 22: Nick White caught a 42-yard scoring pass from Aidan Heath midway through the third quarter as the Falcons opened a 22-point lead and went on to defeat the Greyhounds in an opener at Freeport.

After Jordan Knighton of Freeport opened the scoring with a 60-yard run on the second play, the Falcons went on to lead 14-6 after the first quarter and 28-6 at halftime. Knighton added a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth that made it 35-14.

WELLS 35, WESTBROOK 13: The Warriors recovered from a 13-0 first-quarter deficit to defeat the Blue Blazes in Westbrook.

Westbrook’s Gavin Tanner had 18 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown – a 4-yard rush midway through the first quarter.

Thomas Lewis threw a 9-yard pass to Aiden Taylor for a 13-0 lead with 1:03 remaining in the first.

Advertisement

SANFORD 34, LEWISTON 6: Jordan Bissonnette rushed for two first-half touchdowns to start the Spartans on their way to a win in Lewiston.

LJ McFarland also scored twice, on a 2-yard run and a 30-yard screen pass from Alex Sevigny. Cam Suhy added a 13-yard TD run.

LEAVITT 50, YORK 0: Junior quarterback Noah Carpenter tossed three touchdown passes and rushing for a TD to lead the Hornets past the Wildcats in Turner.

Carpenter threw two touchdown passes to Dayton Calder and Brett Coburn in the first quarter. Will Keach connected with Sawyer Hathaway for a 34-yard TD to make it 22-0.

Carpenter scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, and Keach ran for the conversion.

Carpenter connected with Calder for a 37-yard TD pass in the third quarter. Braxton Rowe and Mason Henderson scored on runs of 27 and 16 yards in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

SOCCER

MARSHWOOD 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Wyatt Yager had a two goals and an assist to lead the Hawks over the Golden Trojans in a season opener at South Berwick.

Declan Fitzgerald also scored, Milo Closson was credited with an assist and Andrew Perry made eight saves for Marshwood.

Rory Beaudoin stopped three shots for Thornton.

MORSE 3, MEDOMAK VALLEY 2: Exaucee Namwira scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second half to lift the Shipbuilders to a season-opening victory.

Manasse Mukungilwa and Ben Foreman also scored, and Namwira and Santiago Zaidiza each had an assist. Morse keeper Waylon Rhorer made eight saves.

Advertisement

Mohamedi Ngida and Luke Cheesman scored for Medomak.

GREELY 9, POLAND 0: Ethan Njitoh finished with four goals as the Rangers cruised to a season-opening win in Cumberland.

Tommy Bennert, Ben Hanson, Bez Mendelsohn, Owen Piesik and Tate Nadeau each added a goal.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 5, LAKE REGION 1: Rafael Ajimura contributed three goals as the Raiders won a season opener at Naples.

Matteo Sbuell and Samuel Perez Rodrigo also scored for Fryeburg.

Jacob Chadbourne was the goal scorer for Lake Region.

KENNEBUNK 6, NOBLE 0: Hayden Furber had two goals and an assist and Luke Tomasulo also scored twice to lead the Rams to a season-opening win in North Berwick.

Matt Durcan chipped in with a goal and an assist, and Turner Fadiman got the other goal. Dylan Jones and Caleb Auriemma combined for the shutout.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous