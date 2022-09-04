DURHAM – Our dear Bobby passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 1, 2022 while working in Buffalo, N.Y.

He was born in Portland on Oct. 2, 1988 and attended schools in Gorham and Topsham. Bobby was a brilliant welder – he liked to say he could weld the crack of dawn – and worked his trade at job sites around the country. He was also a very talented artist and writer, and loved to read. He was interested in everything and had a razor sharp mind and a wonderful, sometimes dark, sometimes silly, always funny, sense of humor.

As a teenager he played football for Mt Ararat High School, and he had a passion for skateboarding, spending many hours at the old Brunswick skate park. He loved the outdoors, and the family has wonderful memories of camping, hunting, and river trips. He was beloved by all who knew him, especially kids and animals, who were drawn by his soft-spoken voice and gentle manner.

He lost his left leg in 2018, but it didn’t slow him down – he could still do flips on the trampoline to impress the little ones. At the time of his passing he was thriving and enjoying life, and that gives us a measure of comfort.

Bobby leaves behind his parents Pamela and Patrick Haggerty of Durham and David Faulkner of Hiram; siblings Stephanie Clark, Emily Langlois, Joseph Haggerty, Kerry Haggerty, Ava Haggerty, and Jake Faulkner; his son, Matthew; grandparents Bobby and Linda Covert and Kay Faulkner; and many aunts, uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.

In the words of his friend, Helen, “We hope that he is now understanding the workings of the universe that always delighted and fascinated him so much.”

A remembrance gathering will be held Saturday Sept. 10 at the Haggerty residence in Durham. Please PM FB Messenger for details.