FALMOUTH – Katherine “Kay” E. Noel, 94, of Falmouth, died Aug. 29, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, Nana, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and most of all a dear friend to many.

Kay was born Sept. 12, 1927 in Portland the oldest child of James P. and Doris (Ward) Kilmartin. Kay grew up in Portland’s West End with her two sisters and brother. She attended St. Dominic School and graduated from Portland High School where she met her beloved husband, Sidney.

Kay and Sid enjoyed nearly 70 years of marriage and raised six children. They worked hard, lived happy and enjoyed their lives together with their family and friends. They enjoyed traveling to Ireland, family gatherings, and any event where their family or relatives were involved.

Kay worked in and out of the home for many years. She was employed by the City of Portland in various roles for the Department of Education, Adult Education, Parks and Rec, Forestry, Public Works and City Clerk’s Office where she retired. No matter where she was employed, her first priority was always her family. She and Sid raised six children from their homes in Cape Elizabeth, Portland and eventually Falmouth.

Kay loved to bake and her family loved it too. She baked and cooked her way, which meant she did it from taste and memory. Her Irish bread, stuffed Italian bread, pies, boiled dinners, and Arminian Biscuits were always welcome and there were always enough for leftovers. Regardless of the occasion, Kay loved to cook and prepare food. No one ever left hungry.

Kay’s bonds of friendship were long lasting. She had many friends from school and work that she was in frequent contact throughout her life especially the Rousseau family. While Portland was her home town, Kay spent many summers at the camp on Highland Lake where her family developed other friendships including the Heskett’s and Ranaghan’s.

Kay’s family meant the world to her. She was always there to help and support her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and cousins. She wanted to be present for them and with them whenever possible. She would travel far and often to attend a play, a sporting event, a graduation or similar ceremony. She was always proud, strong and loving.

Kay was a devoted Catholic and a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church. She and Sid spent countless days and hours volunteering for the church, St. Joe’s grammar school, Cheverus, and McAuley. Her ability to juggle all of the great things she did in her life was simply amazing.

Kay was predeceased by her husband of nearly 70 years, Sidney; and her eldest son, James; her sisters Patricia McDermott, Dorothy Kilmartin, and brother, Joseph Kilmartin.

She is survived by her daughters Katherine “Kathie” Noel, Cheryl Noel, sons Kevin, Dennis, and Matthew and his wife, Laurie Noel; her six grandchildren; and her three great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visiting hours celebrating Kay’s life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 7, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph’s Church, Stevens Ave., Portland. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Kay’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those who wish may make contributions in Kay’s memory to:

Animal Refugee League,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092 or

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church,

673 Stevens Ave.,

Portland, ME 04103

