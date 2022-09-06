Pearl L. Roberts 1921 – 2022 LISBON FALLS – Pearl L. Roberts, 101, passed away at her home in Lisbon Falls, Tuesday Aug. 30, 2022. She was born Aug. 1, 1921, in Bowdoin, the daughter of Willis and Mona (Taylor) Skelton. Pearl graduated from Bowdoin High School and worked for 40 years at Worumbo Woolen Mill in Lisbon Falls. She married Henry A. Roberts Dec. 11, 1946. She was a lifelong member of Nina Rebekah Lodge serving as Chaplain. She was a member of the Widows Club and the Red Hats Society. Pearl loved to hunt, fish, swim, skate, gardening, crocheting, and knitting. She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Christine Roberts; a grandson, Gary Roberts and wife Andrea; a great-granddaughter, Adriana; a sister, Clarinda Gray; and many nieces and nephews. Pearl was predeceased by her husband, Henry; daughter, Cheryl as an infant, a son, Wayne; sisters Alma, Carmalene, Eunice, and Shirley, brothers Thurman, Lloyd, Forrest and Leon; her parents Willis and Mona Skelton; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

