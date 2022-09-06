Gary C. Meister 1941 – 2022 WILLIMANTIC, Conn. – Gary C. Meister, 81, of Willimantic, Conn. passed away peacefully July 17, 2022 at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut, with his wife, Carolyn, and daughter, Karen, by his side. Born in Bath to Carl P. Meister and Margaret Brimigion Meister, both deceased. Gary, at the age of 12, had his own radio and TV show with his band, “The Little Maine Ramblers”, then formed another band later when he was older called, “Gary Meister and the Dreamers”. Graduated from Morse High School Class of 1959 in Bath; worked in Bath Hospital before deciding to become a full time singer, song writer, musician, and recording artist with 10 national and three international record releases. He performed as a single in many clubs before putting together a traveling band called, “Gary Meister and the Travelers”; later decided to add his wife to the band naming it, “The Gary Meister and Carolyn Carpenter Show and North Country”; both began traveling, performing and recording together for a number of years. After sadly retiring from the music business, Gary became a mental health worker at a hospital in Connecticut for over 21 years, but always enjoyed singing and playing at gatherings. He loved to read. His hobbies were many: canoeing, kayaking, camping, fishing, mountain climbing, hiking. He also did tarot card readings, astrology and numerology charts for people, spent hours writing spiritual material, studying comparative religions, and at some point, becoming an ordained minister. Gary had an excellent command of the written word and an unending vocabulary. He was so intelligent and accomplished in many ways and absolutely loved to write articles on different subjects. He loved to laugh, tell jokes and was very witty. He was such a gentle man, loving, forgiving, and non-judgmental. He loved his family, near and far, with his whole heart and always so happy getting together with them whenever possible. He will be sadly missed forever and always by all. We will meet again! He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carolyn Carpenter-Meister from Connecticut; his two sons, Guy and Gus Meister of Maine, three daughters, Toni Sauer and husband, Joe, of Washington state, Julie Nolan and husband, John, of Rhode Island, Karen Madore and husband, Pat, of Connecticut. He has 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, of Maine – Gail Snipe, Didi Rollins (deceased) and husband Jon Rollins, two brothers-in-law, Daniel and Donald Loree of Connecticut; many nieces and nephews, mostly all of Maine, including many fans and friends. A Celebration of Life memorial will be held on Sept. 10. Burial will be once his wife can join him at a later time. Please share a memory of Gary or your condolences at this email: [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.