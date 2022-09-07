OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Robert D. Blow Jr., 69, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 4, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was born on Jan. 15, 1953, a son of the late Robert and Lillian (Critchley) Blow and attended Old Orchard Beach Schools.

For 37 years, Bob was employed at Scarborough Public Works, where he served in numerous roles, including many years of plowing and overseeing Town operated cemeteries within Scarborough. During his time with Scarborough he formed many friendships and loved his coworkers as family.

He enjoyed spending time at his camp, hunting, fishing, and he was an avid New England Patriots fan, and he also enjoyed every minute he could with his grandchildren.

He was a member of the Masons at Orchard Lodge #215 AF & AM and a longtime member of the Camp Ellis Rod and Gun Club.

Bob will forever be remembered by his smile, laugh, and good-natured personality.

He was predeceased by siblings, Sandra Brown and Charles Blow;

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra (Meserve) Blow whom he married on Sept. 12, 1970; his children, Michael, David “Bubba,” Jeffrey Blow and Bobbi-Jean Blanchette; many brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends; and his much-loved grandchildren, Destiny Blow, Cody and Peyton Blanchette.

A Masonic Graveside Service will be held on Friday morning, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at Scarborough Memorial Cemetery, Old Blue Point Road. A reception will follow at Orchard Lodge, 130 West Grand Ave., in Old Orchard Beach.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous