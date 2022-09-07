WINDHAM – On August 31, 2022 Scott Allen “Duck” Howard, 50, passed away unexpectedly, with his loving wife, and three sons by his side. Scott was born in Belfast, June 29, 1972, the son of Jackie and Ricky Howard.

He spent his early childhood, and young adulthood in Searsport with many extended family members- aunts, uncles, cousins, surrounding him. He later moved to Windham with his family to be closer to Boston for his son’s cancer treatment at Dana Farber in 2003.

Scott was one of a kind, with a vibrant presence, intelligence, wonderful sense of humor, and ability to empathize with others that put him in a league of his own. He was a very caring, and loyal husband, father, and friend – lending a helping hand to anyone he could. He had a special way of connecting with people that was one of the many reasons he was loved so well.

Scott had a passion for sports in New England, and also was involved with coaching his three son’s sports teams, took them ice fishing, hunting, and camping in their younger years.

He enjoyed his work at Aflac Insurance Company, where he was proud to be able to help others in his profession, as he did in in his personal life. His nickname of “Duck” was fondly used by his friends due to his connection with Aflac and the mascot duck. He made many close friends and connections there and had fond memories of moments shared during company trips along the way with colleagues.

He has many people within the Windham community, and surrounding areas, of people who have touched his life, that he considered family.

He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Scott is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Wadleigh) Howard; his three sons Brett, Derek, and Lucas; his parents Ricky and Jackie Howard; sister Amber Stanhope; grandmother Norma Howard. He has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews as well.

Scott was predeceased by his grandparents Shirley and Clem Kimball, and Vaughn Howard.

Services will be held at A.T. Hutchins at 660 Brighton Ave. Portland, ME 04102 at 3 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. Visiting hours will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to service.

To share memories of Scott or to leave the family an online condolence, please

Visit http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in

Memory of Scott to:

Jimmy Fund Clinic

PO Box 849168

Boston, MA 02284

Please make checks payable to Friends of Dana Farber Cancer Institute

