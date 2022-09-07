Walter Irving Lucas 1952 – 2022 CUNDY’S HARBOR – Walter Irving Lucas, 69 years old of Cundy’s Harbor, passed away in the comfort of his home with his family by his side on August 29, 2022 at his home. He was born on Dec. 25, 1952. Walter worked for R.A. Webber & Sons Construction, US Coast Guard, lobstering, as well as a variety of other trucking and construction jobs. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. #8. Walter enjoyed his grandchildren and all of their various interests and activities, hunting, lobstering, watching his son race, and watching westerns. Walter is survived by: his wife of 49 years, Sheila Lucas; son Mark Lucas and his wife Carrie and their daughters Ainsleigh and Abigail all of Cundy’s Harbor; daughter Tracy Poland and her husband Bob and their son Cole, all of Bremen; and a very large extended family. He was predeceased by: father Burleigh Lucas and his wife Priscilla, sister Gail Grover and granddaughter Cassidy Poland A graveside service for Walter will be held on Oct. 8 at 2 pm, at Cranberry Horn Cemetery in Cundy’s Harbor immediately following there will be a gathering at the Cundy’s Harbor Community Hall. All are welcome. His family would like to send heartfelt thanks to Mike and Anna Lucas and Pat Thibeault for their daily visits and unconditional support. Those visits helped make his days brighter and more enjoyable. Family would also like to express their gratitude to Dr. Hyman and his staff for the compassionate care that was given. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Cundy’s Harbor Fire Department and Rescue c/o Burr Taylor 45 Taylor Rd. Harpswell, ME 04079 or: a charity of your choice

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous