SCARBOROUGH – John Paul Audie, 86, of Barefoot Bay, Fla. and Biddeford passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 in Scarborough.

John was born at home on Graham Street, Biddeford, to Oscar Joseph Audie and Alice Laura (Simard) on Dec. 12, 1935. He was a graduate of Saint Louis High School, class of 1953. He spent two years as a Medic in the US Navy during the Korean War. He married Lorraine Olivia Leger on Feb. 9, 1957 at St Margaret’s Church in Old Orchard Beach. He worked at Pan Am in Boston as a counter agent with his brother Conrad. He spent the next 20 years at WT Grant, starting in credit management, ending at store manager in New Martinsville WVA. John opened his own store, a Ben Franklin in Highland Falls, N.Y., and then another in Pittsfield, Maine. He was in the Credit Department at Warnaco in Connecticut until retirement.

He was involved in the Small Business Association in Highland Falls, N.Y. as President, and the Lions Club. He was also a member of multiple church choirs.

John was an avid poker player, enjoyed traveling and taking cruises with his late wife Lorraine. He enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Vikings games. At one time John was involved in harness racing, and owned and tended to several horses.

John is preceded in death by Lorraine Olivia Audie, his wife of 65 years; his parents, Oscar Joseph Audie and Alice Laura (Simard); his siblings, Raymond O Audie, Robert J Audie, Rachel A Moore, Conrad G Audie, Renald (Pete) Audie, and Priscilla B Gauvin and Vivian A McKenzie; and his grandson Ryan Audie.

John is survived by his brother Oscar (Linda) Audie; his seven children, Brian (Sara) Audie, Jean-Marie (Glenn) Whitehouse, Susan (Bill) Coffey, Kathleen (Mark) Jordan, Michele (Mark) Kellis, Kevin (Melanie) Audie and Michael (Michelle) Audie; his grandchildren, Christopher and Brandon Audie, Stephanie Farber, Sara Thompson and Jeffrey Farber, Nicole Donaldson, William Coffey III and Kaitlyn Coffey, Matthew and Allison Sinclair, Rebekah and Hannah Kellis, Christopher and Lucas Audie and Devon Audie; his great-grandchildren, Theodore, Joelle and Brooks Audie, Ryan Farber, Levi and Amelia Thompson, Benjamin, Juliet and Jack Donaldson and Anastasia Audie.

A Viewing will take place at Cote Funeral Home Chapel from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 87 James St in Saco. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. at Cote Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brett Balfour officiating. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 293 Beach St in Saco. Arrangements are by Cote Funeral Home, Saco.

The family of John wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at The Enclave of Scarborough Maine and Hospice of Southern Maine.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to;

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US-1

Scarborough, ME 04074 https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org

