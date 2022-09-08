Elect Ingwersen to Senate District 32

To the editor,

I am endorsing Henry Ingwersen for the Maine State Senate District 32.

Henry was an educator for 25 years and has an advanced degree in administrative education leadership, and was in the Maine State House of Representatives 2018, representing Arundel, Dayton and Lyman.

I believe that Henry Ingwersen should be sent to the Maine Senate because:

1. He believes that climate change is a threat to Maine’s future. He supports The Maine Action plan to decrease gas emissions by 80% in 2035.

2. Henry voted in the Maine House to remove caps on the development of solar energy. He voted for $4 million dollars to develop broadband internet services for rural communities.

3. He believes that a quality education for Maine’s children is a vehicle for the development of Maine’s economy. He voted to increase Maine’s teacher’s salaries to $40,000 dollars per year. He also voted to have Maine fulfill the mandate of funding schools to 55%.

4. Henry received a 100% rating from the Maine Conservation of Voters. He voted to eliminate PFAS chemicals from food packaging.

5. He believes that all Maine citizens have a right to health care, voting to lower prescription costs and cap insulin to $35 dollars a month. He believes women have the right to make their own choices for reproductive health care.

6. Henry voted for $130 million dollars in property tax relief and increasing the homestead property tax exemption.

7. Henry is a clean election candidate. He is not beholden to large political donors and will represent all the people of his district.

Vote for Henry Ingersen for the Maine Senate for a brighter Maine future.

Ron Paquette

Biddeford

