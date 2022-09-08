NEW HIRES

The Portland Press Herald has hired two assignment editors to direct news coverage.

Julia Arenstam joined as city editor. Arenstam, formerly of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, previously served as executive producer at television stations WGMB/WVLA, directing breaking news and enterprise journalism. Before going into broadcast news, she was a reporter for the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, the Courier & Daily Comet, and the Picayune Item. Julia’s experience in TV journalism will be a great asset as we strive to get quicker with breaking news, make our writing more concise, and explore new ways to tell stories.

William Hall was hired as business editor. Hall was previously digital editor at MaineBiz. He spent most of his career in marketing and public relations, rising to high-level roles at major firms. Among the highlights: vice president at Manning Selvage & Lee in Boston, vice president at HMS Holdings in New York and senior vice president at Porter Novelli.

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has hired Dustin Allard to its Auburn location. Allard, of Sidney, previously worked as a security guard and a lifeguard, and currently owns a small vending machine business.

Jason Rosenberg joined Maine Behavioral Healthcare as chief nursing officer. Rosenberg brings more than 10 years’ experience in nursing leadership to the state’s leading provider of behavioral health services. Rosenberg will be transitioning from his role as director of inpatient services at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, a position he assumed in 2019. As CNO, Rosenberg will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of nursing care, treatment, and services throughout MBH, including Spring Harbor Hospital.

Camden National Bank has hired James Dell’Anno as senior vice president, director of mortgage banking and consumer lending. Dell’Anno brings over 30 years of mortgage banking experience.

Shultzie Fay Willows has joined the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine as director of communications and marketing. Willows previously served as director of marketing and communications with United Way of Southern Maine and brings two decades of experience in marketing, communications, sales and media production. Willows will oversee the museum’s strategic marketing and communications work at the organization’s new facility at Thompson’s Point.

PROMOTIONS

Duncan Rae was promoted to senior at the accounting firm of Nathan Wechsler & Company, PA. Rae joined the team in 2020 and specializes in individual and business taxation.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Spurwink announced three new members to its board of directors.

Carrie Cianchette began volunteering on Spurwink’s development committee in 2018.

Melanie Gilligan has served on the development committee since 2012. She is a director of retail goods and services at C Space, a customer agency. She brings over 20 years of experience in consumer insights and has spent much of her career with Hannaford.

Stephanie Peters is the chief operating officer at InterMed. She joined InterMed in 2015 from MaineHealth, where she was director of system development.

RECOGNITIONS

Dr. Elissa Charbonneau, chief medical officer of Encompass Health, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of this year’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives. Dr. Charbonneau, of Portland, oversees the medical operations for Encompass Health’s 150 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals across the country. Charbonneau was named CMO in June 2015, having previously served as the company’s vice president of medical services. From 2001 to early 2015, she was the medical director at New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland, a joint venture of Maine Medical Center and Encompass Health, where she held a staff physician role since 1992.

