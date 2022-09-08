BUXTON – Infant Jaxen Robert Redding, born on Aug. 27, 2022, the beloved son of Samantha and Cody Redding, and brother of Ember and Kaden, earned his angel wings on Sept. 5, 2022.

Services will be held amongst his family.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

