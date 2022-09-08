ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. – Alicia J. MacKenzie of Royal Palm Beach, Fla. passed peacefully on July 8, 2022. She was born and raised in Portland, Maine, graduating from Cathedral High School in 1966.

Alicia successfully attended and graduated from Maine School of Practical Nursing fulfilling her life long dream of becoming a nurse.

Alicia was predeceased by her husband Ron MacKenzie; her parents Wilfred and Eleanor (Richio) Joy; her sister Sandra Richards; as well as, other beloved family members.

Alicia is survived by her brother, Wilfred L. Joy and spouse Wendy of Yarmouth and brother-in-law, Henry H. Richards Jr. of Yarmouth; loving sons Jon C. Deschenes Jr. of Westbrook and Jeffrey M. Deschenes and fiancée Nadine Bernard of Gray; Alicia’s pride and joy, grandsons Christian P. Deschenes and spouse Sarah of Gray, Connor M. Deschenes of Lewiston and Jared L. Deschenes of Gray, her granddaughter Hailey J. Deschenes of Gray and great-granddaughter Maia P. Deschenes of Gray, who lovingly referred to her as “Nonie”.

Alicia had a passion for sports and loved watching all of her grandchildren’s sporting events. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and loved discussing the games. Tom Brady was her favorite player until he let her down and went to Tampa Bay. Alicia also loved time with her friends playing Bingo, card games and was an avid knitter. Her beautiful hand knitted blankets and homemade decorations will be cherished as she made them all with love.

There is a truism that reminds us of mom, that no one ever truly passes away until the last person on earth mentions her name. Alicia touched the lives of so many family members, friends, work associates and patients. Many were blessed by her silly quips and fun personality. She will live on through many stories, sayings and anecdotes putting a smile on our faces and remembering her always. Nonie will be loved and missed but never forgotten.

A celebration of Alicia’s life will be held on Sunday Sept 11, 2022, from 12 to 3 p.m. at The Italian Heritage Center 40 Westland Ave. Portland, ME 04102.

