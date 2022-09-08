AUGUSTA – Mary Ann Frame passed away peacefully Sept. 6, 2022, at her home, after a life well lived.

Mary Ann Kindy was born to Carlton and Marie Antoinette Kindy on April 14, 1931, in Waterville. Over the next 15 years, her family, which later included her beloved younger sister, Jean Carol (Lowell), moved west, going from New York to Chicago to San Francisco. Mary Ann attended eight schools and reveled in being the new kid. As anyone who knows her would say, Mary Ann would strike up conversations with anyone, and was a delightful storyteller, drawing connections and making the listener feel loved and valued.

Mary Ann graduated from Star of the Sea Academy in San Francisco. About four years later, Mary Ann was at a stoplight (in a convertible with three girlfriends) in San Francisco when she met a handsome Air Force airman named Walter Frame. Thus began a love story that spanned 70 years. Walter fell head over heels, making frequent trips from Travis Air Force Base to San Francisco to woo Mary Ann.

They were wed April 25, 1954, honeymooned at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego and were married for 68 years. Their love story began in San Francisco, continued on Long Island, N.Y., where their six children were born, and then moved to Waterville. Their home, be it on Bonnie Drive in Fort Salonga, N.Y., or Burleigh Street in Waterville, and their camp on Great Pond in Belgrade Lakes were the centers of family activities and social gatherings.

After raising her children, Mary Ann devoted her time to volunteerism, most notably at the Sacred Heart soup kitchen and Thayer Hospital gift shop, both in Waterville.

Mom/Nana/Auntie Mary Ann was most proud of the love and devotion Walter showed her, and the quality of character exhibited by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nothing gave Mary Ann greater pleasure than being with her family, whether at sporting events, on family trips or at their little slice of heaven on Great Pond in Belgrade Lakes. Mary Ann was happiest when sitting on the dock or on an Adirondack chair overlooking the lake while holding Walter’s hand and watching their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Walter Bute Frame Jr.; daughter, Susan Frame Millstein of New Rochelle, N.Y., Jill Frame Cristan and her husband, Anthony, of Waterville, daughter, Nancy Frame Mealey of Quincy, Mass., son, Walter Bute Frame III and wife, Kristina, of Stowe, Vt., son, Douglas Frame and wife, Angela, of Belgrade Lakes, and son, Gregg Frame and wife, Jill, of Cape Elizabeth; grandchildren David (Kristi) and Brendan (Emily) LaMarre; Abby and Emma Cristan; U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Ernest Mealey III; Stella and Annie Frame; Morgan Frame Baillie (Derek), Taylor Frame Callahan (Gavin) and Alexa Frame; and Lillian and Jake Frame; and great-grandchildren Jackson and Harper LaMarre; Carter and Grace LaMarre; and Sutton and Baker Callahan.

Mary Ann’s family would like to thank the staff at Granite Hill Estates, Pauline Chase at Maine-ly Elder Care, Dr. Carlen Smith and many others for their compassionate care.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 116 Silver St., Waterville. A private burial (family only) after the Funeral Mass. A reception for all family and friends will be on Monday, Sept. 12, at 12:30 p.m. at Abena Shores in Belgrade Lakes. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Mary Ann’s memory to

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,

262 Danny Thomas Place,

Memphis, TN 38105.