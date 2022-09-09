‘The Great Leap’

Auditions

“Scrooge The Musical”: 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 & 19, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. lyricmusictheater.org.

Exhibits/Galleries

“Cosmopolitan Stylings of Mildred and Madeleine Burrage”: Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland. To visit, see mainehistory.org for admission fees, timed ticketing and latest COVID policies. On view to Sept. 24.

“From a Woman’s Perspective”: Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Through September, richardboydartgallery.com.

“Immigration Stories: Exploring the Diverse Cultural Heritage of the Brunswick, Topsham, and Harpswell Communities”: Pejepscot History Center, 159 Park Row, Brunswick, through December, free.

Full Color: Group exhibit, Points of View Art Gallery, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, through September, brunswickdowntown.org.

Joel Babb: “Forest Murmurs – The Maine Woods”: Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland, on view to Oct. 1, greenhutgalleries.com.

“Maine Perspectives:” AIGA Summer Poster Show, Portland Public Library, Lower Level, 5 Monument Square, Portland, to Oct. 8, maine.aiga.org.

“Photography & Paperwork”: Through Sept. 25, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Pulped Under Pressure: USM’s Glickman Library, 96 Falmouth St., 7th floor Great Reading Room, Portland. On view to December, usm.maine.edu.

Rachel Mason Burger: The Art Gallery at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth. Free, On view to Oct. 4. stalbansmaine.org.

“Stories in Wood: The Marquetry Art of James Macdonald”: Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath. Through Oct. 1.

University of New England Art Gallery: “Hands to Work: Women, Craft, and Radical Experiment,” through Sept. 23; “The Lives of the Jewelers,” through Oct. 9; 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu/art-galleries.

“Vacationland”: featuring the works of Paul Brahms and Rebecca Hayes: Casco Bay Artisans, 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland, cascobayartisans.com.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Film

PMA Films: “Three Minutes: A Lengthening”: 2 p.m. Sept. 16-18, 23-25, 30, presented with Maine Jewish Film Festival at

Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, $5, portlandmuseum.org.

Monday 9/19

The Rite of Earth: New Films from Colectivo Los Ingravidos: 7 p.m., followed by Q+A, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, space538.org.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Merrill Film Society: watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making,” through Sept. 18. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Maine Historical Society – “Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress”: Part II on view through Dec. 31, 489 Congress St., Portland, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum: “Color Fields,” Joan Busing; “Generational Layers: Gerstenblatt-Berg Family Collage Portraits,” Paula Gerstenblatt; “Following the Light,” Judy Glickman Lauder, through Oct. 28. First Friday Art Walk 5-8 p.m. Oct. 7, 267 Congress St., Portland.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts: Claire Seidl and Rose Marasco, through Oct. 8, 15 Middle St., 3A, Portland, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Observatory: 138 Congress St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Tate House Museum: Tours on the hour 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 29, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. Masks may be required. Free-$16, reserve at tatehouse.org.

Victoria Mansion: 10 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. to Oct. 31, 109 Danforth St., Portland. Free-$35, victoriamansion.org.

Tuesday 9/20

A Maritime Tour of “At First Light: Two Centuries of Artists in Maine”: Noon, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick., bowdoin.edu.

Thursday 9/22

“Thinking about Migration through Latinx Art”: 5:30 p.m., Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St, Brunswick. Lecture by Charlene Villasen, professor of Art History and Chicana Studies at the University of California, bowdoin.edu.

Music

Friday 9/16 Arlo McKinley: 7 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com. Emperor X: 7:30 p.m., Find, 16 Free St., Portland. bandsintown.com. Henry Rollins: Good To See You 2022: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $20-$35, bandsintown.com. Jazz Friday with LQH: 8 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. Dave Kobrenski, pianist Jed Wilson and percussionist Brian Shankar Adler: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St, Portland. $12-$15, stlawrencearts.com. The Satoko Fujii & Katta Maki Duo | Dimensions in Jazz: 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $5-$25, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org. Slygo Road!: 7 p.m. The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. Free, portholemaine.com. Saturday 9/17 Blues Prophets: 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $18-$24, stlawrencearts.org. Enter The Haggis: 7 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. bandsintown.com. Garba360: 4 p.m., Deering Oaks Park, Park Avenue, Portland, community dance party with live band and guided dance instruction. Free, portlandovations.org. Joe Gatto: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. bandsintown.com. SeaGrass Music Festival: 1-9 p.m., Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland, mainecraftdistilling.com. Muddy Ruckus: 1:45 p.m., Harvest Moon Garden Party, 1292 Harpswell Neck Road, West Harpswell. Proceeds support Bath Area Food Bank and Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program. bandsintown.com. myles bullen: 11 a.m., Mill Creek Park, 50 Hinckley Drive, South Portland. bandsintown.com. Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations: “Etta … At Last”: 7:30 p.m., Concert for a Cause, Brunswick Area Unitarian Universalist Church, I Middle St., $10-$20, uubrunswick.org. Tom Acousti — Back to Roots 2: 7 p.m., Ground Floor, Freeport, 13 School St., Freeport. Free, groundfloorfreeport.com. Sunday 9/18 American Ride: 2 p.m., The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland. Free, portholemaine.com. Carolyn Currie: 3 p.m., Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, skylinefarm.org. Illegal Son: 8 p.m., with brass quartet The Westerlies and Myriam Gendron, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. New Moon Ensemble Concert — Community Coming-Together Concerts: 4 p.m., Congregational Church in Cumberland United Church of Christ, 282 Main St. Free, cumberlanducc.org. Sunday Open Mic: 3-7 p.m. every Sunday, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com. “This Is America”: 5 p.m., Portland Chamber Music Festival, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland, solo performance with Grammy-winning violinist Johnny Gandelsman, $25-$75, pcmf.org. Monday 9/19 Intergalactic: A Night of Funk, Grime, House & Bass: 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com. Thursday 9/22 Happy Folk: The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. Jenner Fox: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Kendall Street Company: 7 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. The Portland Jazz Orchestra: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $7-$10. Friday 9/23 Anand Wilder: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Bess Jacques & The Strays: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $10-$25, cadenzafreeport.com. Funkationland: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15-$20, onelongfellowsquare.com. Genticorum — Peaks Island House Concert: 6:30 p.m., New Brackett Church, 9 Church Ave., Peaks Island, Portland. Québécois traditional music. Free to $20, wharfcovefarm.wordpress.com. Johnnyswim: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $32.50. Rigometrics “Rig N’ Roll” Album Release Show: 8 p.m. with special guest Jeff Beam, Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com. Speedy Ortiz: 7 p.m. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Stu Mahan & Dominic Lavoie: 6 p.m. Portland Lobster Co., 180 Commercial St., Portland. bandsintown.com. Ongoing 80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com. Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com. Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time. Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com. Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue. Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com. Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com. Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free. Related Sign up for Forecaster newsletters. Theater/Dance “Cupid’s Arrow”: Sept. 15-17, Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. $20, thefootlightstheatre.com. “Jekyll and Hyde The Musical”: Sept. 16-Oct. 2, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $20-$25, lyricmusictheater.org. Kevin O’Leary’s MARS: Sept. 21-24, 28-30 & Oct. 1, The Studio Theatre at 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $25, brownpapertickets.com. “The Great Leap”: Sept. 16 to Oct. 2, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. Artistic Talkback Sept. 18, Post Show Curtain Call Sept. 25, portlandstage.org/show/the-great-leap. “The Music Man”: To Sept. 18, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, Washington Street, Bath. Non-traditional, stylized version, tickets $18+ at chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com. “When We Were Young and Unafraid”: Sept 29-Oct 23, Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Make a reservation and pay after the performance, madhorse.com. Saturday 9/17 Vivian’s House of Vice: 8:30 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. Bawdy house of sinful delight; a night of class, sass and brass. $15, facebook.com. Thursday 9/22 “War Maker”: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Based on the true story of Karim Shaheen, a Palestinian visual artist from Gaza, $20 – $25, puppetsinportland.org. Friday 9/23 Body Concert: 7:30 p.m., First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. Inspired by Japanese Butoh dance, partners with sculpted foam-rubber puppets, $20-$25. Grace: The Power of Dance on Ice: 7 p.m., Troubh Arena, 225 Park Ave., Portland. $15-$25, icedanceinternational.org. Talk Of The Town Comedy Show: 7 p.m., Free Street Restaurant and Bar, 77 Free St., Portland. $20, eventbrite.com. Ongoing A Comedy of Haunted History: explore the creepy corners of Portland’s Old Port with professional actors and comedians, 72 Commercial St., Portland. $19.99-$29.99, wickedwalkingtours.com. Monday of the Minds: A CommUNITY Hip Hop Showcase: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. every second and fourth Monday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Portland Swing Project: swing dance classes for all levels, Mechanics Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. portlandswingproject.com. Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

