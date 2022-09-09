Cook for a Crowd

Benefits

Brush with Nature: Bidding begins Sept. 18 for original works of art to benefit Maine Audubon. In-person previews at Gilsland Farm Audubon Sanctuary, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. Live and silent auction Sept. 29, maineaudubon.org/brushwithnature.

Saturday 9/17

Muddy Ruckus: 1:45 p.m., Harvest Moon Garden Party, 1292 Harpswell Neck Road, West Harpswell. Supports Music For Meals’ Feeding Spirit Through Song; 100% of proceeds go to Bath Area Food Bank and Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program. bandsintown.com.

Out of the Darkness Walk: 9 a.m., Ft. Allen Park, Eastern Promenade, Portland. Supports suicide prevention, afsp.org.

Sunday 9/18

Safe Passage 5K: 9 a.m. virtual event to raise funds to support school in Guatemala. $12+, runsignup.com.

Saturday 9/24

Greater Portland Walk to End Alzheimer’s: 9 a.m., Payson Park, Portland. Register at act.alz.org.

Thursday 9/29

Bloom ’22: Kids First Center fundraising gala: 5-8 p.m., Throttle Car Club, The Downs, Scarborough. Classic cars, BBQ, live music, tickets at kidsfirstcenter.org/gala-fundraiser.

Books/Authors

Saturday 9/17

Bath Book Bash: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Library Park in Bath. Features over 25 children’s authors and illustrators along with family-friendly entertainment.

Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Portland Public Library Annex, 1000 Riverside St., Portland, portlandlibrary.com.

Sunday 9/18

Brown Bag Book Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. $5 a bag, topshamlibrary.org.

Women Sharing Stories: 2 p.m., staged reading of eight original, true stories by senior writers, reception will follow. State Street Church, 159 State St., Portland.

Wednesday 9/21

Author Talk: Ethan Whitaker: 7 p.m., Gilsland Farm Audubon Center, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. Free, maineaudubon.org.

Banned Books Week Read-Out: 3-5 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. In support of Intellectual Freedom, members of the community will read aloud from the banned book of their choice outside the library. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Book launch: “The Last Altruist” by Richard Cass: 6:30 p.m., Longfellow Books, Monument Square, Portland. Maine mystery writer, free, longfellowbooks.com.

Susan Conley on “Landslide”: 7 p.m., Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org.

Thursday 9/22

Author Event: Bill Roorbach: 6:30 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Author of Kirkus Prize winner “The Girl of the Lake” will discuss new novel, “Lucky Turtle.” Free, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Congress Square Park: noon to 1 p.m., every other Thursday in Congress Square Park, Portland. Hosted by Portland Public Library, Riverton Branch, 1600 Forest Ave. portlandlibrary.com.

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., fi3333rst Thursday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing.

Books on Tap: 5:30 p.m. third Monday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Contact Tom Corbett at [email protected]

Casco Bay Writers’ Project at the Hall: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Thursday, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Always looking for new members; email [email protected]

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/poetry-at-tml.

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m. virtual meeting first Tuesday of the month, presented by Curtis Memorial Library. curtislibrary.com.

Midcoast Indigenous Awareness Group Book Club: 10 a.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email [email protected] for Zoom invitation.

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday of the month at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email [email protected]

Racial Equity Book Group: 7-8 p.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Books provided. Email [email protected] with questions. Registration and book list at curtislibrary.com (if registration is full, submit the form to be put on the waiting list).

Read Your Mind: 12:30 p.m. last Wednesday of the month, virtual from Portland Public Library. Features new books, topics and resources about teen mental health, portlandlibrary.com.

Reading Challenge 2022: Prince Memorial Library, Cumberland. List of 18 reading prompts to challenge readers throughout the year, princememorial.org.

Road Scholars Walking Group: 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Do you want to read more? Do you want to walk more? Would you like to do both at the same time? Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org.

Sci-fi Book Club: 5-6 p.m. via Zoom second Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email Marian Dalton at [email protected] to sign up.

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m. first and third Saturdays via Zoom, southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group.

World War II Commemoration: free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Writers’ Meet-Up: 6 p.m. second Thursday of the month via Zoom through Portland Public Library, portlandlibrary.com/series/writers-meet-up/ for more, including monthly writing prompts.

Bulletin Board

Friday 9/16

United Way Food Drive & Can Sculpture Contest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wayside Food Programs, 135 Walton St., Portland. Free, uwsme.org.

Saturday 9/17

Fall Frolic: 10 a.m. -2 p.m., Gilsland Farm Audubon Center, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. Outdoor family festival to celebrate fall and learn about habitat stewardship with fun activities for all ages. Free to $9, maineaudubon.org.

Sunday 9/18

Blue Mass: 10 a.m., Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Honors first responders.

Monday 9/19

Calico Quilters: 7 p.m. first and third Mondays, North Yarmouth Congregational Church, Route 115, 7-9 PM. All are welcome to attend; contact Lorna Clark, [email protected]

Tuesday 9/20

Trout Unlimited Merrymeeting Bay Chapter: 6 p.m., Joshua’s Restaurant, 123 Maine St., Brunswick. Dinner and drinks can be purchased.

Ongoing

Board Game Social: 3-5 p.m. Fridays, Slot Car Junction, Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org.

Cafe en Français – French Conversation Club: 2:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday of the month, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Calico Quilters: 7 p.m. first and third Mondays, North Yarmouth Congregational Church, Route 115, 7-9 PM. All are welcome to attend; contact Lorna Clark, [email protected]

Chess Club: 6 p.m. first and third Wednesdays of the month, Curtis Library Chess Club open to all ages, younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult helper. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter: 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom first Saturday of the month, Facebook or citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Connected: nondenominational social group for widowers, widows, divorced and singles 55 and over, 7 p.m. first Monday of the month, St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Guest speaker, light refreshments, 725-1266 or 725-8386.

Craft Meetup: 4:30-6 p.m. Mondays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St, Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Critical Home Repair program: Habitat for Humanity partners with low-income homeowners who require safety and structural repairs, including accessibility issues, unsafe roofing or flooring, lack of heat, electrical or plumbing hazards. Cumberland County residents only, habitatportlandme.org/critical-home-repair.

Down East Ship Modelers Guild: 1 p.m. second Thursday of every month, 200 Congress St., Bath, rear of the American Legion Hall. 751-2453.

Freeport American Legion: 5:30 p.m. every 2nd Thursday of the month, Freeport Masonic Lodge, 33 Mallot Drive. ALL Veterans welcome.

Freeport Classic Car Cruise Night: 5-7 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 17, 31 Maine St., Freeport Antiques and Heirlooms Showcase with food, live music, 50/50, giveaways.

Game Night: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Sunday, Foreplay Sports Pub, 436 Fore St., Portland. Free.

Maine Irish Heritage Trail: self-guided historical Portland tour, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Maker’s Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Brick South at Thompson’s Point, 15 Resurgam Place, Portland. Local farms, artisans, artists, thompsonspoint.com.

Makers on Main: 10 a.m., first Saturday of each month through September. Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Monument(al) Square Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday in Portland, goods crafted by Portland makers.

Museum Passes: Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth has passes for patrons to Maine Maritime Museum, Maine Wildlife Park, Portland Museum of Art, Children’s Museum of Maine, Farnsworth Art Museum and Maine State Parks. Reserve at 846-4763 or [email protected]

Portland ReStore: 659 Warren Ave., restoreportlandmaine.org.

Scarborough 55-plus Program Senior Drop-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday. Get together for coffee, snacks, games and camaraderie. Registration not necessary. SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. Free, scarboroughmaine.org.

Scarborough Kiwanis: noon lunch meeting Fridays, Cowbell Wood-Fired Grill, 185 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. scarboroughkiwanis.org.

Senior Bingo: noon, every Monday, Scarborough Community Center Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough, 55-plus, free, registration not necessary, scarboroughmaine.org.

Stump Trivia: 8-10 p.m., Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Topsham ReStore: 126 Main St., 504-9340.

Trivia: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Free, stroudwaterdistillery.com.

Trivia Night: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St. Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

Vigils for Peace and Justice: 5-5:30 p.m. Fridays, Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street at Park Row.

Dining

Saturday 9/17

Community Take-Out Meal: 4-6 p.m., Curbside baked beans, hot dogs, slaw, brown bread, rolls and dessert, West Scarborough United Methodist Church, 656 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. $8.

Monday 9/19

Senior luncheon: Noon, Blue Point Congregational Church UCC, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. $8-$10.

Wednesday 9/21

Scarborough 55+ Program Senior Lunch: 11 a.m., SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. $8 at the door, scarboroughmaine.org.

Ongoing

Brunswick Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, Brunswick Mall, Park Row and Maine Street.

Cumberland Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Town Hall, 290 Tuttle Road.

Curbside Souper Supper: 5 p.m. second and fourth Fridays of the month. Masks and social distancing. Free to all. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. smary.org.

Deering Center Community Church in Portland: call 773-2423 for more information.

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry: open for in-person shopping 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 55 Depot St., Freeport, see fscmaine.org.

Freeport Farmers Market: hosted by Freeport Climate Action Now from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday through mid-October next to Town Hall at 22 Main St. Educating visitors about climate change and actions people can take to protect the planet will be emphasized.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization: find organic products and farms at mofga.org/find-organic.

Meals on Wheels: call the Brunswick Meals on Wheels Coordinator Casey Henson at 729-0757 or visit People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Merrymeeting Sharing Table: Library Park Gazebo, Bath, noon to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday. No income or residency requirement to pick up free food, merrymeetingfoodcouncil.org.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program: 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, mchpp.org, 725-2716.

Portland Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday in Deering Oaks Park through Nov. 23. portlandmainefarmersmarket.org.

St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen: hot lunches and food pantry open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 307 Congress St., Portland. Clothing and books, gift bags for kids and toiletries will be provided Fridays. Volunteers needed; call Jesse Senore at 939-3740.

Summer Lunches for Children & Teens: noon to 1 p.m. weekdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free, noon to 1 p.m. weekdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free, curtislibrary.libcal.com

The Sharing Table: Food For All: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, courtesy of Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and Merrymeeting Gleaners. Free and open to all, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Health

Monday 9/19

“Advancing the Science: The Latest in Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research”: 5 p.m. via Zoom, register at action.alz.org.

Ongoing

Dempsey Center: health and wellness workshops such as yoga, acupressure, massage and meditation. dempseycenter.org/programming.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: various times and locations in the greater Portland area. Help for food obsession and addiction. No dues or weigh-ins. foodaddicts.org.

Gentle Chair Yoga for Seniors: 1 p.m. Thursdays, Freeport Community Services, open to all, visitfreeport.com.

Living Well with Diabetes: via Zoom, multiple sessions, hosted by Healthy Living for ME. Free, healthylivingforme.org.

Living Well with HIV+: online workshop by Healthy Living for Me. Registration required at 800-620-6036, [email protected] or healthylivingforme.org.

Medicare 101 with Spectrum Generations: 12:30-2 p.m. second Tuesday of every month, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Walk with a Doc: 12:15-12:45 p.m. every Thursday, Mid Coast Medical Group, 1 Wellness Way, Topsham. Free, midcoastparkviewhealth.com.

YMCA: free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org.

Yoga Tuesdays: 5:30 every week, Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick.

Kids

Saturday 9/17

Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival: Noon to 2 p.m., Indigo Arts Alliance 60 Cove St., Portland and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. Celebration of Black children’s books from across the African Diaspora.

Monday 9/19

Teen Crafts: Personalized Paint-by-numbers: 5 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Only available to grades 6-12. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Ongoing

Better Together Book Club: 10-11 a.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Brunswick High School, curtislibrary.com.

Bubbles and Books: 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays. Suggested for ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St, Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Chess Club: 6 p.m. first and third Wednesdays of the month, open to all ages, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Children’s story time: 10:30 a.m. during the school year, Chebeague Island Library, 247 South Road.

Dangerous Thinking Club: 3-4 p.m. third Friday of the month via Zoom or meeting outside, hosted by Merrill Memorial Library. For teens who like to think, read and discuss. Email [email protected] for more information or visit yarmouthlibrary.org to register.

Family Storytime: 10:15-10:45 a.m. Fridays via Zoom, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Designed for ages 3-5, sign up required, topshamlibrary.org.

Friday Video Games: 3-5 p.m., open to teens at the downtown Portland Library every Friday on a PS4, portlandlibrary.com.

Miss Mary Story Time: 10:15 a.m. singalong Fridays, read-alouds 10:15 a.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, on Merrill Memorial Library’s Facebook Live.

OUT Maine: free youth programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth-programs.

Picture Book Read Aloud: 10:15 a.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, virtual as facebook.com/MerrillMemorialLibrary.

Portland Stage Play Me a Story Education Program: 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings on Facebook Live. Gives kids ages 4-10 the experience of theater as professionals perform children’s stories and offer acting workshops. Free.

Read Your Mind: Teen Mental Health Series: noon via Zoom last Wednesday of the month, hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com/series/readyourmind/.

Relation-Ship-It Teen Book Group: virtual book group for teens to discuss LGBTQ relationships through young adult fiction. portlandlibrary.com/series/relation-ship-it-teen-book-group/.

Storytime: 10:15 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Friday at 10:15 a.m.: Miss Mary’s Singalong Story Time. Both on Facebook Live.

Story Time With Miss Robyn: 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Thursdays, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Repeat of Wednesday’s story time of stories, songs, fingerplays and rhymes; rommended for ages 2-5 with a caregiver. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Take-home activities from Curtis Memorial Library: curbside take-and-make kits for all ages and STEAM kits for elementary students, curtislibrary.com.

Teen Video Games: 2-5 p.m. Fridays, Portland Public Library Riverton Branch, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland. portlandlibrary.com.

Thomas Memorial Library virtual programs: thomasmemoriallibrary.org for calendar updates and links to livestreams.

Virtual Music Fun with Miss Teresa: 10:30 a.m. Fridays; Facebook Live from Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick.

Wii Wednesday: 1-4 p.m., retro gaming last Wednesday of every month, Riverton Library Branch, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland. portlandlibrary.com. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Libraries

Friday 9/23

Password Safety: Q & A by USM Cybersecurity Awareness, Research, and Education Support Center, 1 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Ongoing

Chebeague Island Library: open for browsing, cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary for details.

Cundy’s Harbor Library: open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in Harpswell. Free library available at Community Hall. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Curtis Memorial Library: open for indoor browsing Monday through Sunday. Curbside available Monday through Friday. curtislibrary.com/cloudlibrary-ebooks-audiobooks/ for cloudLibrary instructions.

Falmouth Memorial Library: open for in-person browsing 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Masks required, falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Freeport Community Library: open for in-person visits 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. FCL To Go 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday when building is closed to the public. freeportlibrary.com.

Live Tech Help: 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org.

Merrill Memorial Library: open for browsing Monday through Saturday; curbside pickup available. Free access for Yarmouth residents to the virtual library TumbleBooks at yarmouthlibrary.org. Digital Maine Library and cloudLibrary also available.

Passes available: to Maine Maritime Museum, Maine Wildlife Park, Portland Museum of Art, Children’s Museum of Maine, Farnsworth Art Museum, Maine State Park Pass and Coastal Maine Botanical Garden at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth.

Patten Free Library in Bath: in-person browsing Monday through Saturday with curbside pickup still available, call 443-5141 or go online. Access to cloudLibrary, the New York Times, TumbleBooks and more. patten.lib.me.us/eLibrary.

Patten Free Library Homebound Delivery Service: to cardholders in Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich. Matches volunteers to patrons who are unable to visit the library in person, patten.lib.me.us/new-homebound-delivery-service, 443- 5141 ext. 23.

Portland Public Library: main library and all branches open to the public. Visit portlandlibrary.com/portland-public-library-reopens/ for details.

Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland: now open Tuesday through Saturday. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit princememorial.org/cloudlibraryinstructions/.

Scarborough Public Library: open for browsing Monday through Saturday. Digital services including cloudLibrary, TumbleBooks, Flipster and Kanopy at scarboroughlibrary.org.

South Portland Public Library: Main Library open Monday through Saturday, branch open Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. For more information, call 767-7660 or visit southportlandlibrary.com for details.

Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth: open Monday through Saturday, thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Topsham Public Library: open Monday through Saturday. Visit topshamlibrary.org/we-are-open/ for details. Wi-Fi accessible outside the building. Go online for a list of resources to eBooks, online courses, cloudLibrary and more.

Parks & Nature

Thursday 9/22

Autumn Equinox at Maine Audubon: 4-7 p.m., Maine Audubon, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. Celebration to benefit the Maine Audubon, $12-$75, eventbrite.com.

Ongoing

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath: free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. No pets. Virtual bird watching with nest and feeder cams at maineaudubon.org/news.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife: information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine: maps to explore the state, nrcm.org.

Scarborough Marsh Maps: free at town clerk’s office in Scarborough Town Hall, Scarborough Public Library, Scarborough Land Trust Preserve kiosks.

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport: hiking, gardening, workshops and more. Call 865-4469 for barn times. See full calendar at wolfesneck.org/calendar/.

Recreation

Tuesday 9/20

Modern Square Dance Open House: 6:30-8:30 p.m., SAGE Square & Round Dance Club. St. Dance Club, St. Charles Parish Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Free.

Swing Dance Classes: 6 p.m. -7 p.m., Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress Street, Portland. Three levels of classes; absolute beginners are welcome, $40-$95, portlandswingproject.com.

Ongoing

Bicycle Coalition of Maine: free riding clinics and safety classes, see bikemaine.org.

Cumberland Walking Group: 10 a.m. Thursdays, locations vary, contact Kelly at [email protected]

Falmouth Land Trust: guided hikes throughout the year, free and open to all, falmouthlandtrust.org/events.

Fly-Casting: L.L. Bean, Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Stand-Up Paddleboarding: L.L. Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Women’s Hike Night: 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Pineland Farms in Freeport, open to women of all ages and abilities, visitfreeport.com.

Yoga in the Park: 8 a.m. Fridays, L.L.Bean Discovery Park lawn, Freeport. Bring a mat and blocks, all levels welcome, weather permitting. Free.

Support

Monday 9/19

Teen Survivor Support Group: 7 p.m., Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org.

Ongoing

Al Anon: noon, TGIFriday Brunswick Zoom meeting, indrecovery.com/alanon_meetings/me/brunswick/#Friday-Al-Anon-Meetings.

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter: communityresourcefinder.org. Helpline at 800-272-3900 available 24/7.

Connected: 7-9 p.m. first Monday of the month, St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Free, nondenominational group for widows, widowers, divorced and singles 55-plus, with guest speaker and light refreshments. 725-1266 or 725-8386.

Dempsey Center Program Guide: Classes, workshops and groups to help and support in the fight against cancer, issuu.com/dempsey-center/docs. Free.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: meeting by Zoom and phone, foodaddicts.org.

Health Care and Frontline Workers: free confidential coaching sessions, wellness workshops and connection groups for those who may be feeling down, disconnected or discouraged. Call 1-800-769-9819, see workforceeap.com/strengthenme or email [email protected]

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line: leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) Teen Text Support Line: a new mental health program for youth 14-20, text 207-515-8398, noon to 10 p.m. daily.

OUT Maine: a nonprofit that serves LGBTQ+ youth throughout the state, connects staff with at-risk youth through the phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine: free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org.

Sweetser’s myStrength: online exercises to cope with daily challenges, visit sweetser.org for titles such as Staying Connected While Social Distancing, Managing Time at Home with the Kids, Parenting in Challenging Times and Changing Plans and Handling Disappointment.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 6 p.m. every Thursday, Berean Baptist Church, Cumberland Street, Brunswick, 729-6400.

The Yellow Tulip Project: support and community for those with mental illness, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Walking with Moms in Need: unplanned pregnancy support group and services, Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth. For more, call 847-6885, [email protected]

Volunteer

Ongoing

American Red Cross Blood Drives: redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, pre-registration encouraged.

Dempsey Center: help make life better for people impacted by cancer in Scarborough and Portland. Clayton’s House host in Portland, orientation ambassador, wig and headwear consultant, reiki, community gardeners needed. See dempseycenter.org/volunteer-2-2.

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross: volunteers needed to support relief efforts. Review the most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at [email protected] or 800-464-6692. Other ways to help include monetary and blood/platelet donations.

Puppy Raisers and Sitters Wanted: Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind has ongoing need for people in the greater Portland area to teach basic skills and socialize pups for 14-16 months along with puppy sitters. Email [email protected]

Women Build: Habitat for Humanity program to construct affordable housing, details at habitatportlandme.org/womenbuild.

Workshops/Talks

Building Confidence: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays, Sept. 22-Oct. 6. For those navigating changes, looking for a job, starting a business, or wanting to be more confident, hosted by New Ventures Maine. Details and more classes at newventuresmaine.org.

Cooking for Crowds: Deadline Sept. 30 for Oct. 3 class taught at Cumberland County Extension Office, 75 Clearwater Drive, Falmouth, $15, extension.umaine.edu.

Midcoast Senior College: fall course registration at midcoastseniorcollege.org.

Friday 9/16

Intro to Maine Boys to Men: Noon, Build an understanding of the root causes of male violence and self-harm in two-hour online introductory workshop. Portland, maineboystomen.org.

Island Institute’s Climate Symposium: Sharing Climate-Forward Innovations: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Holiday Inn By The Bay – Portland, 88 Spring St., .islandinstitute.org.

Trauma-Informed Compassion Across Cultures: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mid Coast Center for Community Health & Wellness, 329 Maine St., Brunswick. Develop skills in cultural humility, community building, communication. Free.

Saturday 9/17

Boot Camp for New Dads: 9 a.m. -12:30 p.m., for those who have a baby on the way, $5-$25, maineboystomen.org.

Tuesday 9/20

Gender Identity & Expression: 9:30 a.m., Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at USM, Portland. myemail.constantcontact.com.

Affordable consulting support: Noon, Maine Entrepreneurial Resource Corps program, SCORE, 100 Middle Street Floor 2, Portland. Free, southernmaine.score.org.

Youth Mental Health First Aid Training: 9 a.m. to noon, Mid Coast Center for Community Health & Wellness, 329 Maine Street, Brunswick. Free, midcoastparkviewhealth.com.

Wednesday 9/21

Maine’s Property Tax Stabilization Program: What You Need to Know: 4 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, free.

Patents & Trademarks: Noon, online presentation. Free, southernmaine.score.org.

Technology Tutoring: 2:30-4 p.m., Portland Public Library Riverton Branch, 1600 Forest Ave, Portland. Adults’ one-on-one sessions for all levels. Free, portlandlibrary.com.

Ongoing

Asylum Application Assistance: Hope Acts helps people seeking asylum 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Downtown Branch of the Portland Public Library. Registration is required; call or text 207-208-6838, or email [email protected]

Career Building, Entrepreneurship and Money Management classes: online by New Ventures Maine. Free, monthly schedule at newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules.

Chess Club: 6 p.m., Curtis Library Chess Club, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, meets first and third Wednesdays of the month. Open to all ages, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

A Common Yarn: 1-3 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom, hosted by Falmouth Memorial Library. A textile craftsmanship group. Email [email protected] to join. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Conversational Spanish Group: 1 p.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Open to all skills levels. Call 767-7660 for more information, southportlandlibrary.com/conversational-spanish-group/.

Eastern Cemetery Tours: daily at 4 p.m. through Oct. 16 from Congress Street gate in Portland, $10/adults, $5/students and seniors, free under 12. Purchase ahead on Eventbrite or with exact change at the tour. spiritsalive.org.

Ecomaine Waste Management: learning videos, virtual tours about recycling, composting, ecomaine.org.

Free College Courses: for adult education students through Maine DOE and community college system, bit.ly/3qL5RwC.

“From Farm to Table Fare”: seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu.

“Grow Your Business Online”: New Ventures Maine online course, work at your own pace and complete by Dec. 31. Free, newventuresmaine.org.

Healthy Living for ME: classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.

Interviews with the Irish in Maine: hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center, youtube.com.

Maine Audubon: nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. maineaudubon.org/events/.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization: free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Schedule of classes at mofga.org.

Medicare 101 with Spectrum Generations: 12:30 p.m., 2nd Tuesday of every month, People Plus, 35 Union Street, Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

New Ventures Maine: free online classes on careers, business and finance. Visit newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules/ for schedule and to register.

Scarborough Kiwanis Club: noon every Friday, Cowbell Grille, 185 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Free and open to the public.

Songwriting Workshop: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, first Tuesday of the month, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Southern Maine Agency on Aging: resource specialist, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, appointments preferred by calling 835-9866 or emailing [email protected]

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.

Techspresso: help with technology 2-3:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, sign up at circulation desk or by phone.

Wolfe’s Neck Farm: educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

