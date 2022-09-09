Walk honors doctor who was dedicated to those in recovery

A Remembrance Walk through Bridgton will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Sponsored by the Lake Region Recovery Center, the walk is in honor of Dr. Peter Leighton, the LRRC medical director who dedicated his life to helping those in recovery. It is also a time to remember people who have died from an overdose and to celebrate those in recovery.

This year’s walk will go through Shorey Park, then to the new site of LRRC on Elm Street, and on to Pondicherry Park, ending at the counseling center for various activities and a free lunch. All are welcome to participate.

Outdoor gear swap

The Bridgton Public Library will hold a Community Swap for outdoor gear and sports equipment in the courtyard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10., at the Bridgton Library. Set up for the event begins at 9 a.m. For more information call 647-2472 or visit.bridgtonlibrary.org

Harvest Moon Festival

Everyone is invited to celebrate autumn at the Harvest Moon Festival from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, on Depot Street (behind Renys). This free event features live music, games, crafts and a variety of delicious food. Bring your friends and family for a great way to kick off the colorful, cooler season.

Book sale

A book sale at the Book Shed in the library parking lot will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday, Sept. 24. A wide range of books of all types for all ages will be on offer, so stop by and pick up some good fall reading. For more information call 647-2472 or visit.bridgtonlibrary.org.

Senior college classes

The deadline to sign up for fall classes offered by the Senior College at Bridgton is Friday, Sept. 9, at www.seniorcollegeatbridgton.org.

Included on this season’s schedule are Shakespeare’s Henry V, taught by Margaret Reimer; Native Maine Plants and Pollinators with Nancy Donovan; Maine Mystery Writing with Rowland Creitz; Factor Fine Art, presented by Ian Factor; Clean Water is Vital, taught by Alanna Yannelli; Loon Echo Land Trust, instructor Matt Markot; Old “Billboard” Gravestones of Bridgton and Harrison, presented by Ron Romano; and SPACE: The Race for the Final Frontier, offered by John Doughty.

Classes meet from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Monday, Sept. 12 to Oct 11 at the Magic Lantern Theater, 9 Depot St. Questions should be addressed to Kappy Sprenger at 647-5593.

