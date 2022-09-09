Big Falls Music & Cider Festival Sept. 10

All are invited to Norumbega Cidery, 380 Woodman Road, on the full Harvest Moon, Saturday, Sept. 10, for the first-ever Big Falls Music and Cider Festival. The band Six Fox Whiskey headlines a full day of live music from some of Maine’s best rock, funk, jam and folk bands. The family-friendly event goes from noon to 10 p.m., with limited tent camping available.

This rain-or-shine event helps support the Talking Brook Public Land project surrounding the Cidery, and there will be nature walks throughout the day to learn more about the preserve.

Tickets are $20 for ages 15-20 and designated drivers. General admission tickets for adults 21-plus are $40. Children 14 and under are free. Pets are not allowed. Find details here.

Horse talk

David Jefferson, DVM, will be presenting a talk “Maine Horses: Then and Now” on Sept. 15, at the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road. This free program, sponsored by New Gloucester Historical Society, begins at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Concert and potluck

Kindred Hearts is performing a concert at New Gloucester Bible Church, 218 Lewiston Road, 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25. Bring a dish to share at a potluck dinner to be held in the Fellowship Hall at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome and an offering will be collected to support the band.

Kindred Hearts is comprised of siblings Brian Woodbury, Amy Woodbury Dillon and Diane Woodbury Briggs. Their family blend of harmonies is rooted in traditional Southern Gospel.

Calendar sale

Have you purchased your 2023 “New Gloucester Welcomes You” calendar yet that’s being sold by the New Gloucester Historical Society as a fundraiser? If not, you have ample chances. The price is $10. Each month features photos and a brief history of locations and events in New Gloucester.

Calendars are available at the Town Office, 385 Intervale Road, during regular office hours; the History Barn, 383 Intervale Road, during its 9 a.m. to noon open houses Oct. 1 and Nov. 5; the New Gloucester First Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, Sept. 30, during the society’s Apple Pie Sale; historical society meetings at the Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, and Oct. 20; the History Barn for the annual tree lighting at the Town Hall complex, 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27. Alternatively, email [email protected] for information about purchasing by mail.

Apple pie sale

New Gloucester Historical Society will once again offer freshly-baked apple pies made with apples from Thompson’s Orchard this fall. One hundred pies will be baked and ready for pick up on Sept. 30, at the New Gloucester First Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Road.

The pies are $10 each and they must be pre-ordered with payment by cash or check at pickup by calling 926-3198 and leaving a message or email [email protected] Provide name, phone number, and the number of pies. Reminders will be sent the week of Sept. 25.

Note there will be only 100 pies available, which is two-thirds of the usual batch, so order soon.

