Windham veterans deserve ‘Everlasting Gratitude’

American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 is hoping to raise $6,000 for the Everlasting Gratitude Wreath Program to provide wreaths this year at the graves of veterans buried in 24 Windham cemeteries.

There are over 975 veterans who are honored every December, when each grave is adorned with a wreath decorated with a red, white and blue ribbon put lovingly in place by volunteers from local organizations and residents. Veterans honored with the wreaths served their country in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, WWI, WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and more recent conflicts such as in Afghanistan. The event coincides with the annual wreath-laying at Arlington and other national cemeteries.

Donations will be used to buy materials, and 100% of the tax-deductible amount will be used to purchase the wreaths, ribbons and hardware needed. To support this special program, mail checks to The Field-Allen Post 148, P.O. Box 1776, Windham ME 04062. Mark the check “Wreath Program.”

Take a ‘Journey to Joy’

St. Anthony Padua Parish will welcome Emmy nominee and renowned daytime actor Frank Runyeon for a program that will include three separate, unique performances at three different venues.

“A Journey to Joy” will feature a different faith-based theme each evening. On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Windham, the actor will present a show based on “Stories from the Gospel of Luke.” “The Sermon on the Mount” will be examined at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, at St. Hyacinth Church in Westbrook, and on Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m., “Contemporary Struggles to Live Faithfully in the Media Age” will be addressed.

The performances are free and all are welcome.

Runyeon has appeared in over 100 television shows including “Santa Barbara,” “General Hospital,” “All My Children” and “Melrose Place.” He has performed the gospel for hundreds of thousands of people across the United States. The public can meet, greet and take photos with Runyeon after each performance. For more information, call St. Anthony Padua Parish at 892-8288.

Balancing act

The Southern Maine Agency on Aging will be leading two in-person classes designed to improve the quality of life for people over 60.

“A Matter of Balance” is a workshop that will help participants increase physical activity, make home safety improvements and learn how best to respond in the event of a fall. Trained volunteers will lead gentle exercises that will build strength, improve balance and increase range of motion. The course runs from Sept. 21 to Oct. 14 on Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Windham/Raymond Adult Education Center, 406 Gray Road in Windham.

“Tai Chi for Health and Balance” is a class that helps improve mobility, breathing and strength through a combination of movement, balance and mental focus. The course will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. Sept. 19 to Nov. 28 at the Windham Town Hall Gym at 8 School Road. To register, call the Southern Maine Agency on Aging at 396-6578.

Pick a peck of apples

Windham Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a trip to Brackett’s Orchard in Limington Tuesday, Sept. 13. The family-owned farm has been around since the 1780s and it’s always a fun excursion. Pick your own or select from a nice assortment of fruit that has been pre-picked. There’s also a farm stand filled with lots of homemade goodies to visit before heading over to the Peppermill Restaurant for lunch. The cost for the trip is $15 per person, with lunch on your own. The bus leaves the Windham Town Hall parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and will return at 2:30 p.m. For more information, contact Parks & Rec at 892-1905.

