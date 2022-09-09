SANFORD – On the evening of Sept. 5, 2022, David John Racicot passed away at the age of 92.

David was born in Cambridge, Mass. on August 3, 1930 to Wilfrid and Laura (Grenier) Racicot. The family moved to Maine in 1931, and David went on to graduate from Limerick High School in 1948. While still in high school, he helped to fight the historic Newfield and Maple Wood fires.

David joined the US Navy in 1950 and served as a Second Class Petty Officer and as Fire Control until his discharge in 1955. During his time in the military, he served in the Korean War aboard the USS Trathen DD530 and was on board for the Round the World Cruise in 1953. It was during this time that, on April 24, 1954, he married the love of his life, Claire Bacon.

﻿Following his exit from the military, David attended Industrial tech in Boston from 1957 to 1959 and graduated with an Associate Degree as an electrical technician. He then went to work for Raytheon in Lowell, Mass. for 25 years as an electrical technician. He then moved back to Maine in 1976 and started work as an electrical engineer on nuclear submarines at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard until his retirement in 1992.

﻿David enjoyed hiking and camping with his family, hunting, fishing, and watching Boston sports teams. He doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will miss him dearly.

﻿David was predeceased by his beloved wife, Claire, who passed away in May of 1993, and his son, Alan Racicot, who passed away Jan. 16, 2018.

﻿Survivors include his five children, Linda Record of Sanford, JoAnn Meekins of Sanford, Nancy Marble of Lyman, and Brian Racicot of Alfred; his eight grandchildren, Jason Meekins, Jennifer Brady, Nicole Horgan, Michael Record, Kyle Racicot, Brianna Racicot, Cory Racicot, and Kiersten Racicot; and his six great-grandchildren, Emma Meekins, Allison Meekins, Eliza Horgan, Jaxon Horgan, Hudson Record, and Teaghan MacFarlane.

﻿Visiting hours will held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak Street, Alfred, Maine.

﻿A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 66 North Avenue, Sanford, followed by interment at Notre Dame Cemetery in Springvale.

﻿To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit David’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

﻿Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green 47 Oak St, Alfred, ME 04002.

In lieu of flowers,

friends and family may make a donation in

David’s honor to:

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

262 Danny Thomas Place

Memphis, TN 38105 or at

http://www.stjude.org

