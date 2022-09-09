SCARBOROUGH – James A. Houle, a Biddeford native who had a long career as a tax and estate planning lawyer with the Portland firm of Bernstein Shur, died Monday, seven months after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. He was 73.

A dedicated husband and father, Jim also was something of a Renaissance man with particular interests in cooking and fine art. His extended family often reaped the benefits of his elaborate meals; his appreciation of art and involvement with the Portland Museum of Art was rewarded with the title of trustee emeritus when he retired from the board.

Jim, one of nine children of Dr. Marcel Paul Houle and Lois Jackson Houle, attended grade school in Biddeford before transferring to Cranwell Preparatory School in Lenox, Mass. He went on to obtain an undergraduate degree in English from Boston College followed by a graduate degree in graphic design from the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.

Jim worked as a book designer, typesetter and real estate broker before pursuing a law degree from the University of Maine School of Law and an advanced law degree from Boston University. He began practicing in New York City but returned to Maine to start a 35-year career at Bernstein Shur, where his knowledge of tax and estate law earned him the respect of his peers and clients.

In 1986, Jim married Deborah McNabb of Saco, a decision he often called the smartest he ever made. Two years later, their daughter Elizabeth was born. Despite the demands of his career, Jim found time each day to spend with Liz. She especially looked forward to his original bedtime stories. Later, when Liz had friends visiting, Jim would cook a fancy meal and entertain – or more likely embarrass ̶ the young people with his classic dad humor.

Jim took a special interest in Liz’s school activities. He never passed up an opportunity to offer advice on ways she could improve her written assignments. Dad and mom also spent countless hours cheering on Liz at her soccer and lacrosse games. Jim also made a special effort to carve out father and daughter time. Highlights included a white-water rafting trip and a journey to southern France where they participated in a French language immersion program.

Jim made it a priority to help those with special needs, including a younger brother who is able to live a life of dignity thanks to Jim’s work setting up the trust envisioned by his parents. He also volunteered for organizations that assist people with developmental disabilities. He served on the Board of Trustees of Creative Works for more than 35 years and started a statewide trust for families with special needs members.

Jim was passionate and knowledgeable about art and always made plans to visit a museum or two during his travels. As a member of the Portland Museum of Art’s board, he served on its collections committee for more than 25 years.

Jim was a lifelong learner who loved sharing his expertise on many topics, including politics, culture, science, and history. He was especially knowledgeable about food and the French language, which he spoke fluently. He never passed up an opportunity to talk with other French speakers, including complete strangers. His sense of humor, quick wit and educated insights will be deeply missed by his family.

In addition to his wife Deborah of Scarborough and daughter Elizabeth, and her partner Kelsey Ring, of Oakland, Calif., Jim is survived by a sister, Nancy Rice (Bob Rice) of Cranston, R.I., and brothers John and Steven (Debra) of Biddeford, David (Olive) of Mililani, Hawaii, Matthew (Lisa) of Greenwood, S.C., Thomas (Judy) of Belchertown, Mass.., Jeffrey of McLean, Va., and a sister-in-law, Gail of Baltimore, Md. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Philip.

Visiting hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Creative Works

10 Speirs St.

Westbrook, ME 04092

