Marilyn J. Kinne 1938 – 2022 BATH – Marilyn J. Kinne, 84, of Topsham and Rockwood, Maine, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at HillHouse Assisted Living in Bath. She was born in Waterville, Maine on July 17, 1938, a daughter of Arthur and Opal (Stairs) Rollins. After graduating from Lawrence High School in 1956, she was employed by Hathaway Shirt in Waterville. On October 2, 1960, she married the love of her life, Robert A. Kinne in Fairfield, Maine. While she was raising her family in Bath, she was employed at the State Unemployment Office, Congress Sportswear, Oak Grove Cemetery office, Kennebec Greenhouses, and Donnelli’s Restaurant. For 15 years, she and her husband wintered in Sarasota, Florida, and spent their summers at their home on Moosehead Lake in Rockwood, Maine. She enjoyed baking, quilting, antiquing, knitting, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Kinne of Topsham and Rockwood, a son, Scott D. Kinne of West Bath, two daughters, Bethany Kinne of Garner, N.C., and Stephanie Wagg and her husband, Brian of Topsham, two granddaughters, Lauren (Kinne) Lagasse of Topsham and Cheyenne Cogburn of Garner, N.C., and a grandson, Matthew Munster of Bangor. She also leaves one sister, Judith Beaulieu of Bath, and a brother, Richard Rollins of Waterville. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Maplewood Cemetery in Fairfield. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

