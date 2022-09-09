Betty Weaver 1947 – 2022 BOWDOINHAM – Betty Weaver, 74, of Bowdoinham passed away on Sept. 1, 2022, in Bowdoinham. Betty was born in Hoboken, N.J. to Lucille and John Seeger on Nov. 3, 1947. She married Harvey Weaver on April 28, 1967, in Elizabeth City, N.C. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey in 1984. Surviving is a son, John Weaver and his wife Sherry of Plainsboro, N.J., a daughter Christine and her husband Trevor of Richmond; and seven grandchildren. There will be no services, and she will be buried privately at a later date. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home where condolences, memories and photos may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

