Janice Maria Wyman 1935 – 2022 HARPSWELL – Janice Maria Wyman, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in her home surrounded by loved ones. Janice grew up in Harpswell and graduated from Brunswick High School. Janice married the love of her life, Martin Joseph Wyman, Sr., on Oct. 23, 1954. Together they raised three children on Bailey Island, where Janice was an active member of the Willing Helpers and the Grange. Janice also spent several years as a hostess in local Bailey Island restaurants where she was enjoyed by many customers. When Martin and Janice retired, they built a home near her childhood home in Harpswell. Janice was predeceased by her husband, Martin Joseph Wyman, Sr.; her son Martin Joseph Wyman, Jr.; her parents Beatrice and Edward Roy; her sisters Evelyn Roy Geiser and Beverly Roy Bibber. Janice is survived by her son Scott Roy Wyman and his wife Michelle of Harpswell, her daughter Lisa Wyman-Poulicakos and her husband David of Harpswell; her grandson, Brandon Wyman and his wife Sarah of Harpswell, her granddaughter Emily Getschow and her husband Kurt of Green Bay, Wis.; and her grandson Logan Wyman of Harpswell. Janice also leaves behind precious great- grandchildren, Scarlett Wyman, James Wyman, Jack Wyman, Isla Wyman, Mya Getschow, Wyatt Getschow, Brooks Getschow; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. The family is grateful for all the wonderful care givers who worked with Janice over the past 18 months, including Neighbors, Chans Hospice and many Harpswell residents. Their attention and dedication are admirable and appreciated. A special thank you to her niece Margaret MacDonald and Linda Giles of Topsham for the countless hours they spent with Janice. Janice requested there not be a formal service. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Harpswell. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Janice was a supporter of the Fire and Rescue services of Harpswell, so those interested may make memorial donations to: Orr’s/Bailey Island Fire and Rescue or: Harpswell Neck Fire and Rescue

