WELLS – Robert “Buddy” Boisse, 93, of Wells, passed away Sept. 4, 2022. He was born June 1, 1929 in Marlboro, Mass. to George and Antonia (Goulet) Boisse.

Robert graduated from Marlboro High School and earned an Associate Degree from Worcester Junior College. He proudly served our country as member of the U.S. Army for six years, earning the rank of Sergeant. He worked at General Motors, Raytheon and High Voltage Engineering as an Inventory Manager. He moved to Wells in 1991 and worked at Cape Neddick Country Club in the Maintenance Department until his retirement at the age of 91. Robert spent his free time woodworking, hunting, and golfing. He was happy and full of life and energy.

Robert was preceded in death by: his parents, George and Antonia Boisse; sisters, Madelyn Belmore and Marcel Savard; and brothers, George Boisse, Roland Boisse, and Gerald Boisse. He is survived by his life-long partner, Carol McGee of Wells; and many nieces and nephews in the Marlboro, Mass. and Ellie and Eva from Maine.

A graveside service with military honors will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at Southern Maine Memorial Veteran’s Cemetery, 83 Stanley Rd., Springvale, ME 04083.

﻿To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Robert’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd. Wells, ME 04090.

Donations may be made in Robert’s name to:

Alzheimer’s Association

383 US Route One #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

or at http://www.alz.org

