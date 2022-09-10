DRESDEN – Major, United State Air Force Vladimir Lomakin passed peacefully at the age of 84 on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born in Chita, USSR. He immigrated to the United States at the age of 11.

He earned a BA from the City College of New York (CCNY) and an MBA from the University of Michigan. Vladimir was commissioned into the Air Force where he served as an Intel Officer. He served in Vietnam and Europe. Vladimir’s native language skills proved indispensable throughout his service career.

After retiring from the Air Force, Vladimir continued his national service as a civilian for the Defense Intelligence Agency where he played key roles in human intelligence operations.

He is survived by his spouse; his daughter; and two grandchildren.

A Russian Orthodox funeral service was performed at the Alexander Nevsky Church in Richmond, Maine and a military honor guard service was performed gravesite at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Dresden, Maine.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local

Veterans Association