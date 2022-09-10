BOX SCORE

South Portland 36 Gorham 13

SP- 15 7 7 7- 36

G- 0 7 0 6- 13

First quarter

SP- Jackson 9 run (Demers kick)

SP- Poole 9 run (Jackson rush)

Second quarter

SP- Hobbs 19 pass from Jackson (Demers kick)

G- Lee 5 pass from Smith (Smith kick)

Third quarter

SP- Hobbs 15 pass from Jackson (Demers kick)

Fourth quarter

G- Young 14 run (pass failed)

SP- Poole 3 run (Demers kick)

GORHAM—There was no letdown.

Advertisement

Saturday afternoon, South Portland’s football team, coming off a surprising (in the minds of many) and inspirational season-opening victory over defending Class B state champion Marshwood, took its show to Gorham and continued to play at a high level.

After an initial drive was short-circuited by a penalty, Red Riots senior captain Jaelen Jackson intercepted a pass and that set up the first score, as Jackson, also South Portland’s quarterback, scored on a 9-yard burst.

Senior bruising running back/captain Johnny Poole added a 9-yard scoring run of his own and the Red Riots were up, 15-0, after one quarter and would never look back.

In the second period, Jackson connected with senior captain Nolan Hobbs for a 19-yard touchdown and while the Rams got on the board on a 5-yard TD pass from junior Caden Smith to classmate Aidan Lee, South Portland took a 22-7 advantage to the break.

The Red Riots then got some breathing room in the third quarter, as Jackson found Hobbs again, this time from 15-yards out.

Gorham, which played hard throughout, started the fourth period with a 14-yard TD run from junior quarterback Izak Young, but a Poole 3-yard touchdown run put it away and South Portland prevailed, 36-13.

Advertisement

The Red Riots started 2-0 for the first time in seven seasons and in the process, dropped the Rams to 0-2.

“I like our momentum,” said Jackson, who accounted for three touchdowns with his arm and legs. “We talked about not looking past Gorham and making sure we took care of this week. We were definitely focused and ready to go. People weren’t expecting much of us. Our motto this year is, ‘Nothing to lose, everything to prove.’ We have the potential to really surprise some people. I think we’ve been slept on a little bit, but with the guys that we have, we’re good to go.”

Starting fast

South Portland was a .500 team a year ago and suffered a close quarterfinal round playoff loss to Noble. The Red Riots weren’t viewed as a top contender entering the 2022 campaign, but certainly made a splash by downing visiting Marshwood, 35-26.

“What we found out last week is that our guys will play hard and be resilient and as long as they bring that, we’ll clean up the X’s and O’s and execution as we go,” said South Portland coach Aaron Filieo. “Last week, when Marshwood scored, there was no letdown and we just went out and scored again, which was huge.”

Gorham, meanwhile, had a short-lived lead over visiting Cape Elizabeth, the reigning Class C state champion, then suffered a 48-26 setback.

Advertisement

Last year, South Portland beat the host Rams in the regular season final, 24-6. The Red Riots also won at Gorham in 2019 (31-28).

Saturday, on a sizzling September afternoon (81 degrees at kickoff), South Portland let everyone know it wasn’t a one-game wonder as it received contributions from myriad sources and rolled to an impressive victory.

The Red Riots got the ball to start the game and beginning from their 30, got off to an auspicious start, as Poole broke a tackle, cut back twice, then raced down the left sideline for 59 yards. After Jackson picked up two yards, Poole rushed down to the 1, but the play was negated by a holding penalty, moving the ball back to the 16. After Jackson threw incomplete, he was held to no gain and on fourth-and-15, Jackson bulled forward before being held to an 11-yard pickup, forcing a loss of downs.

The Rams began their first possession at their 5 and picked up a first down, as senior Cody Sellick ran for four yards, Smith picked up three, then Young rolled out and threw against his body but was able to hit junior Gabe Michaud for nine yards and a first down at the 21. After South Portland senior defensive lineman Josh Lamour first made his presence felt by dropping Young for a five-yard loss, Young threw over the middle and Jackson was there to pick him off and return the ball to the Gorham 17.

“That was a good momentum change,” said Jackson. “I wasn’t specifically worried when we didn’t score on the first drive, but they stopped us. We flipped it and the coaches put me in a good position to make the play.”

Two plays later, South Portland had the lead for good.

Advertisement

After Poole gained eight yards to the nine, Jackson kept the ball and raced up the middle into the end zone for a 9-yard score.

Senior Brady Demers added the extra point for a 7-0 advantage.

“It’s always good to have a fast start,” said Jackson.

The Rams began their next possession at their 24 and again moved the chains, as Young kept the ball for five yards, then ran for three and on third-and-2, Young gained seven yards to the 39. After Smith picked up six yards, Young threw incomplete and on third-and-four, freshman Cordell Jones only picked up two yards, necessitating a punt.

With 2:40 left in the quarter, the Red Riots got the ball back at their 12 and in six plays and 2 minutes, 14 seconds, would march the field for another touchdown.

Jackson got things started with a run of seven yards, followed by a scramble that was good for 21 to the 40. Poole then once again refused to go down, breaking tackles and picking up 26 yards to the Gorham 34. After junior Matthew Frey gained eight yards, Jackson hit senior captain Josh Sparacio for nine yards and a facemask penalty was tacked on, setting up first-and-goal from the 9. Poole did the rest, fighting through tacklers into the end zone for the 9-yard TD.

Advertisement

“I didn’t see Johnny run like that last year,” Filieo said. “He was good, don’t get me wrong, but something changes in your senior year and he’s playing at a different level this year.”

This time, South Portland went for the two-point conversion and Jackson scored on a rush for a 15-0 advantage with 26 seconds remaining.

The Rams started their next drive at their 26 and on the final play of the first period (which saw the Red Riots gain 170 yards to Gorham’s 35), Sellick was held to a yard. The second quarter started with an incomplete pass. Young then gained just three yards on third-and-9, forcing another punt.

South Portland started its next scoring drive at its 33 and in nine plays and 4:41 struck paydirt again.

After throwing incomplete, Jackson ran for nine yards, then gained six more for a first down at the 48. After Poole ran for seven and Frey gained two, Jackson picked up nine on third-and-1 for a first down at the Rams’ 34. Hobbs then made his first reception, an acrobat catch while falling backwards, good for 20 yards. After an illegal substitution penalty backed the Red Riots up five yards and Poole was held to no gain, Jackson looked for Hobbs again and on a quick slant, Hobbs made the catch and the only thing slowing his inevitable burst to the end zone was an official, whom Hobbs bounced off of before completing the 19-yard touchdown. Demers’ added the PAT and with 6:33 to go before halftime, South Portland had a 22-0 lead.

Gorham’s offense was then sparked by its special teams, as Smith returned the ensuing kickoff 51 yards to the Red Riots’ 40. Seven plays and 2:56 later, the Rams would get on the board for the first time.

Advertisement

After an incomplete pass, Young found Michaud for two yards and on third-and-8, Young threw incomplete, but a roughing the passer penalty allowed Gorham to keep the ball and set up a first down at the 23. After Smith ran for a yard, Young hit Michaud again, this time for 14 yards, setting up first-and-goal from the 8. After Young kept the ball for three yards, he handed it to Smith, who swept right and after drawing the defense, he pulled up and threw on the halfback option to Lee in the end zone for a 5-yard score. Smith added the extra point and the Rams were right back in it, down 22-7, with 3:28 on the clock.

South Portland looked to strike again before halftime and after a 29-yard kickoff return from Poole put the ball at the 44, appeared to be in good shape.

After freshman Darius Johnson gained six yards on a jet sweep, Jackson threw incomplete. Jackson then took off and appeared to score from 50-yards out, but a holding penalty brought the ball all the way back to the Red Riots’ 41. Jackson then hit Poole for 19 yards to move the chains, but he threw incomplete, Poole was tackled by Jones for no gain, Jackson threw incomplete again and on fourth-and-10, Poole caught a pass from Jackson, but could go nowhere and fumbled out of bounds, giving Gorham the ball at its 41 with 45.3 seconds showing.

The Rams couldn’t creep any closer, however, as Lamour dropped Smith for a seven-yard loss.

“Unfortunately, I was in the hospital (with a stomach virus) and missed last week’s game, but I’ve been thinking a lot about this season and where it would take us,” said Lamour. “Our success was a lot of practice and coaching. Coach (Bob) Ganley, Coach Filieo and my uncle, Coach Rob Kierstead, were all behind us telling us what to do and helped us out. That played a big role today.”

“Josh is a phenomenal player,” Filieo said. “He just adds a motor that doesn’t stop. He’s relentless. He’s a tone-setter. People feed off his explosiveness.”

Advertisement

Gorham was content to let the clock run down and go in to the halftime break down just 15 points, 22-7.

In the first half, South Portland had a 252-71 advantage in yardage gained.

The Red Riots would add to their lead in the third period.

The Rams got the ball first and began with good field position at their 36, but Lamour dropped Sellick for a loss of a yard and after Young ran for three yards, he threw incomplete with Frey in his face, forcing a punt.

After just a 15-yard punt, South Portland then took over at its 47 and in five plays and 2:33, drove for some breathing room.

Poole got things started with a 10-yard burst. After Jackson ran for nine yards on a broken play, Frey picked up seven for a first down at Gorham’s 27. Poole then took a direct snap and gained 12 yards before Jackson and Hobbs did the rest, as Hobbs caught the pass and crossed the goal line for the 15-yard touchdown. Demers’ PAT with 7:48 to go in the third quarter extended the Red Riots’ advantage to 29-7.

Advertisement

The Rams would respond by driving into South Portland territory, but they couldn’t finish the march with points.

Starting at the 30, Gorham got a two-yard run from Young and a 15-yard Young-to-Jones completion to move the chains to the 47. After Sellick rushed for 12 yards, Lamour held Young to no gain, Sellick rushed for four yards and on third down, Sellick only managed to gain two. After a false start penalty made it fourth-and-9, Young was sacked by Hobbs to give the Red Riots the ball back at midfield.

Senior Ben Smith got the ball to start the drive and ran for three yards. After a false start penalty, Poole broke free for 22 yards to Gorham’s 30. After Jackson threw incomplete, Frey ran for five yards, but Jackson threw incomplete on third down and Filieo brought in Demers to try a 42-yard field goal attempt, which came up short.

With 27 seconds to go in the frame, the Rams started at their 20 and began their most impressive drive, an 11-play, 5:51 march to the end zone.

Smith picked up six yards as the third period gave way to the fourth, then Young picked up three on the first play of the final stanza, setting up third-and-inches. Young then gained eight yards and after Young hit Michaud for nine yards, Smith took a direct snap and ran for seven yards and a first down at the South Portland 46. After Young found Jones for nine yards, Sellick twice ran for three yards, Smith gained five and on third-and-2 from the 14, Young kept the ball, broke free to the left and beat the pursuit to the end zone for the touchdown. A two-point conversion pass attempt was no good, but with 6:36 to play, Gorham was back within two scores, down, 29-13.

Undaunted, the Red Riots drove the field one more time to end any lingering doubt.

Advertisement

South Portland took over at its 43 and in nine plays, chewed up 4:25 before finding the end zone.

Frey got things started with an 11-yard burst. After Frey gained four yards, Jackson hit Johnson on a slant for 10 more to the Rams’ 32. A holding penalty negated a nice run by sophomore Matthew Berry, but Frey ran for four yards, Berry picked up 10 and Poole gained 15 more to set up first-and-goal from the 3. After an incomplete pass, Poole capped the drive with a 3-yard TD run, beating the defense to the right pylon. Demers added his fourth extra point and with 2:01 remaining, the Red Riots had a commanding 36-13 lead.

Gorham had one more possession with second-string freshman quarterback Garrett Poulin, who threw to Michaud for two yards, then kept the ball for two more before sophomore Casey Skolfield’s five-yard run brought the clock to all zeroes and South Portland celebrated its victory.

“I was worried about a letdown, but we’re on pace,” Filieo said.

Jackson wound up 7-of-13 passing, good for 92 yards and pair of touchdowns. He also ran 10 times for 83 yards and a TD.

“Throwing the ball effectively, I had good protection to get the ball out,” said Jackson. “Running the ball, our O line was just dominating up front.”

Advertisement

“We had some shots,” Filieo said. “We’re still trying to clean up our pass game. Jaelen missed a couple, so we’re trying to get a better feel. It takes time.”

Filieo was most pleased with Jackson’s leadership.

“Our leadership is tremendous,” Filieo said. “Jaelen grows every day as a leader. He’s a quiet, competitive kid, but he’s understanding his influence when he speaks. It’s always positive and encouraging.”

Poole gained 171 yards and scored twice on 12 carries. He also caught two passes for 19 yards.

Frey quietly put together a big game, gaining 41 yards on seven attempts.

Hobbs caught three passes, two of them for touchdowns, good for 54 yards.

Advertisement

South Portland had 387 yards of offense, didn’t turn the ball over and overcame six penalties for 45 yards.

“We always try to have balance on offense,” said Filieo. “I liked how we got a lot of guys in today. A bunch of guys got chances. I like how we moved the ball, but penalties were an issue.”

Gorham was paced by Young, who completed 6-of-12 passes for 58 yards with an interception. He ran 12 times for 46 yards and a TD.

Smith ran seven times for 21 yards and threw a touchdown pass of five yards.

Sellick gained 40 yards on nine attempts.

Michaud had five receptions for 36 yards.

Advertisement

Jones caught two balls for 24.

Lee had one reception, good for five yards and a TD.

The Rams had 182 yards, turned the ball over once and were flagged four times for 19 yards.

Game three

Gorham will try again to get in the win column Friday at Biddeford.

South Portland, meanwhile, looks for its first 3-0 start to a season since 2001 when it travels to Massabesic.

Advertisement

The Red Riots are thrilled with their start, but know that they can play even better.

“We’re always trying to set the tone and that’s a big factor in football,” Lamour said. “Our line, offensively and defensively, we still need to work on getting our reads.”

“A big emphasis this week defensively was setting the edge because we had trouble with Falmouth (in a scrimmage) and Marshwood getting on our edge,” Jackson said. “This week was better and we can keep working on that. Offensively, we have to make sure we’re clean even when we’re tired. We had some mistakes and we just need to clean those up.”

“We’re just trying to keep the train rolling,” added Filieo. “Last year was a bizarre year, so I’m just happy these guys came into the year with a different mindset.

“We know Marshwood will get better, Portland will figure it out and we just want to have a shot come November.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: