NEW GLOUCESTER – Dr. Harold Bartlett, 89, of New Gloucester, passed away Sept. 7, 2022. He was born on Jan. 18, 1933, the son of Dr. Harold W. Bartlett and Gladys Keefer Bartlett in Shelton, Conn.

Harold grew up in Shelton, Conn., attended school there and graduated from Hopkins School in New Haven, Conn. He attended Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. and graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1958. During dental school, he met and married Barbara Ann Rothrock to begin 65 years of love and devotion. Upon graduating in 1958, Hal returned to Shelton, Conn. to practice dentistry with his father. During those years their three children were born: Timothy Alan, Beth Ann, and Leanna Faith.

When Harold’s father retired in 1966, he took a position at Job Corps in Poland Spring.

After the close of Job Corps, Hal opened a family dental practice in Poland Spring. He was well respected in the dental profession. Hal served on a special council in Washington D.C. in the 1970s. He was a member of the Maine State dental peer review board and a clinical instructor at the Westbrook College School of Dental Hygiene.

In his years of practice, he exemplified care and kindness. He was known to many as “Doc Bartlett “ or “Doc”.

Hal and Barbara purchased a home in New Gloucester where the family could enjoy a life of gardening (Barbara did a lot of freezing and pickling), hosting picnics, swimming in the pond, raising beef cattle, and (Hal’s favorite) the pigs. The family was involved in 4-H for many years and shared wonderful times together. He continued to share his love of the farm with his grandchildren. The house continues to be the hub for the family and is known by all as “The Farm”.

Harold had a deep belief in community involvement – which he instilled in his children. He served on the town of New Gloucester’s planning board.

Of all his interests, firefighting was his greatest passion. He joined Shelton Fire Department at the age of 15 as a junior firefighter and remained in the department spending time at the Fire Academy in New Haven, Conn. He joined the New Gloucester Fire Department months after their move to Maine. He served for 28 years in the New Gloucester Fire Department, many of those years as deputy chief and training officer. He was also active with the town rescue department.

Hal and Barb enjoyed traveling, visiting several countries, but they especially enjoyed the Caribbean. They shared that joy with their children and grandchildren with many years of fun on the warm sandy beaches of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Harold was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered and missed daily.

“Love never ends”. I Corinthians

Harold is survived by his wife, Barbara Bartlett; his son, Timothy Bartlett and his wife Martha, his daughters Beth Curtis and her husband Alan, Leanna Nighswonger and her husband Jeff; five grandchildren, Emily Blodget and her husband Matthew, Tyler Bartlett, Adam Curtis and his wife Jessie, Erin Nighswonger and Jenna Nighswonger.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Sept. 17, at the New Gloucester Fire and Rescue Station, 611 Lewiston Rd., New Gloucester. A reception will be held at 3 p.m. at “The Farm” 107 Peacock Hill Rd., New Gloucester.

Memorial donations may be made in Dr. Bartlett’s memory to

New Gloucester Fire

and Rescue,

385 Intervale Rd.,

New Gloucester, ME 04260