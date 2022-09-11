EPPING, N.H. – Lynn Regan, 78, died on Sept. 7, 2022, at the Maplewood Center in Amesbury, Mass. after a lengthy illness.

She was born on March 13, 1944, in Ridgewood, N.J., the daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Gibson) Schafer. A resident of Epping, N.H. since 2007, she formerly resided in Hyannis, Mass. on the Cape and Center Hollis.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Earlham College in Indiana and formerly worked as a lab supervisor at Cape Cod Hospital. She also loved many outdoor activities including organic gardening and taking daily five-mile walks around town.

She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Richard Regan of Epping, N.H.; her stepchildren Matthew Regan of Epping, N.H. and Catherine Regan of Dover, N.H.; three sisters, Anne Edwards of Falmouth, Mass., Emily McCormick of Charlotte, N.C., and Judy Batty of Fort Collins, Colo., two brothers, David Schafer of Centerville, Mass., and Dr. Gary Schafer of Rutherfordton, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

Burial will be privately held in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. Brewitt Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Epping, N.H. is assisting the family. For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.