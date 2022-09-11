WESTBROOK – Frederick, 93, passed quietly while surrounded by family Sept. 5, 2022 in Portland.

Born June 24, 1929 in Westbrook, he helped take care of his Mom and six siblings starting at the age of 16 when they lost their Dad far too early. Older brother, Lloyd, was serving in the Army when Frederick graduated from Westbrook High School. Frederick then enlisted in the Navy and four years later returned home to marry his neighborhood sweetheart, Geneva Mae Sanborn, on July 5, 1952. Fred was active in his church, loved the Four H Club, Boy Scouts, his Whizzer bike and gardening.

During his career he worked for SD Warren for 27 years, and 15 years with the Postal Service all the while investing in and renovating apartment houses as well as building and managing a convenience store. At retirement he and his wife built a beautiful retirement home on Sebago Lake. But mostly, throughout his life he enjoyed time with his family, always portraying an upbeat personality and eternal optimism.

He will be forever missed. He was predeceased by his loving parents Milo Victor Tedford, Clara Mae Rockwell; wife, Geneva Mae Tedford; brother, Lloyd Tedford, sisters Mary Wallace and Rebecca Shaw.

He is survived by sisters Shirley Rankin, Rachel Mondor, brother, Marshall Tedford; son, Victor Tedford wife Rosemary; and daughter, Beverly Seal, husband Steve, grandson Benjamin Seal; granddaughter, Rebecca Brantley, husband Pearson and their daughters Alora, Maisie and Evelyn; and son, Gregory Tedford, wife Marie, grandson Nicholas Tedford and granddaughter, Kristin Tedford.

Celebration of Frederick’s life begins with visiting hour at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 located at First Baptist Church, 360 Canco Rd. in Portland, followed by church service and from there all are invited to the Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook for a graveside service, then join us for refreshments at 9 Hawkes Way in Gorham (Victor and Rosemary’s home).

To express condolences or to participate in Frederick’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Family requests donations in lieu of flowers to: https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous