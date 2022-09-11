LADY LAKE, Fla. – Marion Pearl (Williams) Nealey, 92, passed away on May 20, 2022 in Lady Lake. Fla. surrounded by her loving family. Formerly of Westbrook, she was born on Jan. 8, 1930 in Sidney.
Marion retired from Saunders Bros. in Westbrook. She then moved to Florida with family to enjoy her retirement and life.
She was predeceased by her husband, George Nealey; parents James and Violet Williams; sisters Muriel Galley and Hazel Rubito.
She is survived by 11 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at the Hillside Cemetery Huston Rd., in Gorham.
