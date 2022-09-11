WESTBROOK – Philip “Phil” Poland, 64, of Fairlawn Avenue, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday Aug. 22, 2022. He was born Oct. 18, 1957, in Portland, the son of the late John Poland and Phyllis (Woodis) Poland. Phil graduated from Deering High School, class of 1976. He worked for Vallee’s Steak House, Maine Credit Union League, Sebago Moc and rounded out his career serving the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years as a postal clerk before retiring.

Family was everything to Phil. This was ever more apparent with the arrival of his grandchildren. Phil, or “Grampa” as he became known, loved the outdoors. Fishing and hunting eventually took a back seat to camping and campfires with his four grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two of his brothers, Wayne and Peter Poland.

Phil is survived by his two sons, Scott Poland, his wife Autumn and their son, Quinn, of Gorham; and Corey Poland, his wife Arielle and their children Austin, Ander and Denni Jane of Falmouth; brother, Rick Poland and his wife, Laura, of South Casco, sister, Amy Batteese of Portland, and sister-in-law, Doris Poland, of Windham; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at 503 Falmouth Rd., Windham, ME 04062.

To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland as they have graciously helped the family with updating vaccinations and finding homes for Phil’s pets.