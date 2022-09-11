ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Joyce Elizabeth Herbold, 85, of St. Augustine, Fla., passed away on Sept. 2, 2022 with family by her side. She joined her beloveds who preceded her in death, her parents; sister, Joanne Clarey; and her partners in love and life Shirley and Judith Kobler.

Joyce was the oldest of five children born to James Leroy Herbold and Margaret Elizabeth Johnson Herbold, of Lexington, Mass., where she graduated from Lexington High School before graduating from the University of Rochester, N.Y.

She is survived by her siblings Bonnie, John and Rich Herbold; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She taught English and then travelled to and lived in England, Spain and Greece for many years before returning to Portland where she was a social worker for the state of Maine. Her home was on Munjoy Hill where she and her partner, Shirley, would entertain and feed her nieces, nephews, friends and siblings. She lived in High Point and Boone, N.C. where she participated immensely to the recognition, through the use of billboards, stating that “gay people are your neighbors’. There, she married Judith.

A pinnacle of strength, Joyce was the source of much good humor and mirth. Her ability to convey her innermost opinions of others always left those within earshot agape. A wordsmith and teacher of the creative soul, she could nudge a song of expression toward the sweet lyrics of the heart. She gently directed family gatherings to consider each and every person placing them in a verbal ‘hot seat’ where she would then drill you with pertinent questions that would assist you in coming to terms with your own life. Each person was left feeling fully seen by the entire family.

We are mourning the loss of our very loved and kind sister. Joyce was always eager to share her opinions on all things but always tempered with a healthy dose of humor. She sure could make us laugh. Fly away spirit…Fly away and start your new beginning. Mother Nature and Father Time will one day unite us all.