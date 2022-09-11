SUFFOLK, Va. – Dorothea Winchester formerly of Portland, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2022, in Suffolk, Va.

She was predeceased by her mother and father, Dorothy E. and Frank R. Utterstrom; two infant siblings; and her husband, Lorimer E. Winchester.

She is survived by her daughter, Frankie J. Winchester and her son-in-law, Charles L. Allen Jr., of Suffolk, Va.; and a granddaughter, Jamie L. Ross of Reno, Nev.

She will be laid to rest, 12 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth.

A dedicated volunteer, Dorothea spent many hours in the coffee and gift shop at MMC, where she was also a member of the Women’s Board, and at the Ronald McDonald houses in both Portland and Bangor.

Donations in her name may be made to the

Ronald McDonald House

250 Brackett St.,

Portland, ME 04102

