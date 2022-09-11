PORTLAND – Thomas E. Gilbert II died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 of complications from emphysema.

Tom was born Feb. 1, 1963 in Portland. He was the son of Karen A. Brawn and Thomas E. Gilbert. He grew up in southern Maine and graduated from Old Orchard High School in 1982.

Tom was extremely close to his Gram and Gramp, Maurice and Hilda Brawn, who helped raise him and played a big part in his life through many things such as gardening and The First Baptist Church of Portland. They were a huge positive influence and he felt grateful and fortunate to have them.

He worked in construction for his entire career, including for the Portland Water District and as a construction foreman. He truly enjoyed being a heavy equipment operator.

Tommy loved music! His favorite musicians were Steely Dan and Eric Clapton. His mother’s cousin, Frank Brawn, was a big influence on him musically and Tom started playing guitar at the age of 8. He had a great, gravelly singing voice and would occasionally entertain friends with his talent on his Martin Acoustic.

He was an avid pool player and excelled at the game. At one time he was a member of the Cumberland County 8 Ball League, during which time he beat the State Champion. Recently he played on a pool team with his daughter, Jen, with whom he was especially close. Tom enjoyed playing Cribbage and was very skilled at it. He also loved riding motorcycle and had several Harley Davidsons throughout the years, his most recent being a Heritage Softail. He was an animal lover, his most recent pet being his precious Himalayan cat, Nikki.

Tom was a clever, super funny, sweet, badass, loving, caring, talented and amazing man. He was a force to be reckoned with.

Tommy and his dearest and best friend, Cindy, had some amazing times together over the years and their friendship was deep and unique, transcending many things. He was a true and great friend.

Tom was predeceased by his brother, Steven Gilbert; his very much loved aunt, Penny Meader, uncle Frank Meader; and his grandparents Maurice and Hilda Brawn.

Tom is survived by his mother, Karen Britt; sister, Angela Britt; three children, Jen, Kimberly and Danny, Nancy St. Clair; cousin, Lynne Poole and her two children, Amy and Jake; and Cindy Allison, his best friend and the love of his life.

A Celebration of Life will be announced in the coming weeks. Tom will be with his grandparents at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland.

Donations toward funeral expenses can be made to:

Cindy Allison

229 Maine Ave.

Portland, ME 04103

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous