SOUTH PORTLAND – Roger Lucien Sutton, 88, of South Portland, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 with family by his side.

He was born in Lewiston on Dec. 22, 1933, the son of Lucien A. Sutton and Adrienne E. (Desjardins) Sutton.

A passionate individual, Roger spent a large portion of his time as a foster grandparent in the Lewiston/Auburn school departments through Penquis, a non-profit organization that strives to eliminate the causes and conditions of poverty. During his time as a foster grandparent, Roger focused on assisting teachers in and out of the classroom, working directly with students on projects, classwork, and activities. He loved working with children, especially 3rd grade students.

Roger lived life to the fullest and was a lover of many things cultural, such as classical music, art, and good food. Roger, known by the community as the ‘promise keeper’, was devoted to his mother and took care of her for many years before her death, a promise he made to his father.

A consummate puzzle maker and renowned Bingo master, Roger loved playing cards and enjoying activities with his friends and neighbors at the Oak Park Apartments in Lewiston where he lived for several years. When he wasn’t volunteering, calling Bingo, or enjoying family and friends, Roger loved researching his family’s genealogy.

He is survived by two brothers, Bertrand and Raymond Sutton, sisters-in-law Constance, Laurette, Jeannette and predeceased by a third brother, Robert. Roger was the favorite uncle of many nieces and nephews and dearest friend of all those close to him.

Memorial visitation will be held 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Peters Cemetery Mausoleum, 217 Switzerland Rd., Lewiston.

In lieu of flowers,

Roger would love for donations to be made to the

Penquis Foster

Grandparent Program

https://www.penquis.org/donate/

or to the

St. Peter & Paul Basilica Maintenance Fund

607 Sabattus St.

Lewiston, ME 04240