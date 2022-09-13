SACO – Francis “Ted” Walton of Saco passed away on Sept. 10, 2022, at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough at the age of 80 surrounded by his loving family.

Ted was born in Cambridge, Mass. to Francis Walton and Dorothy (Laterneau) Walton. He was raised in Brighton, Mass. and was a graduate of Saint Columbkille High School and upon graduation he attended the Franklin Institute of Technology in Boston Mass.

Ted was the loving brother of Raymond and Michael Walton who predeceased him. Ted leaves behind his loving wife Ruth (McLaughlin) Walton; and his two children Amy Walton of Newburyport, Mass. and Christopher Walton of New Orleans, La.

Ted and Ruth lived in Woburn, Mass. after their marriage where they raised their children. Ted and Ruth then moved to Saco after Ted’s retirement where they have lived for the past 25 years.

Ted’s true calling was as a firefighter and he joined the Boston Fire Department in 1968 following in the tradition of his father and grandfather before him. Ted served the Boston Fire Department for 31 years and was stationed at different times at Ladder 15 in Boston and Ladder 4 and Ladder 23 in Roxbury. He loved the esprit de corps of the firehouse and with his fellow firefighters who were like family to him. He was known as the “first man in, last man out” at every fire. Ted’s bravery and dedication were captured in an award-winning photograph published widely in local and national newspapers and journals around the country where he is seen cradling a young girl as he carried her down an aerial ladder saving her from one of Boston’s many fires.

﻿Ted retired to Maine in 1999, after spending his last few years with the Boston Fire Department as an arson investigator and photographer. Embracing retirement with his usual energy and dedication, he was an avid and gifted photographer, talented chef, voracious reader, kayaker, gardener, bicyclist, gym enthusiast and sports lover, especially all teams Boston. He had a particular love of fishing and traveled around the world with friends to do just that. Whenever you couldn’t find Ted, all you had to do was check the tide chart and if it was high tide you knew he had gone fishing. Family and friends describe him as a Damon Runyon character: bigger than life, stoic and optimistic, fearless and gentle, generous and playful with a great sense of humor. He was always helping others and was fearless in living life to the fullest, despite having to deal with many health issues over the years.

﻿A man who loved his friends and cherished his family, he lived a full and beautiful life. A hero to all, he will be missed by so many who loved and admired him.

﻿Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St. Saco, ME. A funeral Mass will be held on Sept.16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at The Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St. Saco, followed by Interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 293 Beach St. Saco, ME. Visiting hours will be held in the funeral home on Thursday Sept. 15 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

To view Ted’s memorial page, or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in Ted’s memory to:

Maine Medical Center’s Palliative Care Program at Maine Medical Center Philanthropy

Department

22 Bramhill St.

Portland, ME 04102

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous