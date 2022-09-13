Frances Sarah (Soucy) Billings 1934 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Frances Sarah (Soucy) Billings, 88, of Brunswick, passed away at her home on Sept. 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Born in Madison on June 4, 1934, she was the youngest of three children to Paul and Georgianna (Morrissette) Soucy. Frances graduated from Madison High School in 1953, married her husband Eugene in 1957 and soon after, began to build the large family she always wanted. As a newlywed, she lived briefly in Dover-Foxcroft, where she gave birth to her first child. A year later, the family moved to Brunswick, where she established the home she lived in for the rest of her life. The shingled cape on Hennessey is where she raised five children, welcomed eight grandchildren, and most recently, enjoyed the beauty and laughter of her great-grandson. As her own children grew, Frances’ love of babies led her to become a caregiver for working mothers. She quickly established a strong local reputation, having to create a waiting list for admittance. After several years of building a business in her own home, she ventured out to work in retail for a children’s clothing store. She enjoyed helping young mothers and doting grandmothers with wardrobe options for their children/grandchildren. Later in life, an unintended opportunity resulted in her employment as a student greeter/I.D. checker at Bowdoin College. She loved the energetic and youthful campus atmosphere, particularly the informal conversations with faculty and students. She would hold this job throughout much of her seventies. Frances is survived by her children Gerald Billings of Portland, Raymond Billings of Marblehead, Mass., Georgi Estes of Freeport, Lori Labonte of Blythewood, S.C., and Staci Grasky of Cumberland; grandchildren Dennis Estes, Ryan Billings, Emily Estes, Graham Billings, Sawyer Billings, Christopher Billings, Henry Billings, and Tyler Grasky; and great-grandson, Andrew Estes. She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene V. Billings; her brother, Raymond Soucy of Madison, her sister, Doris Sevison, of Madison; and her son-in-law, Gard Estes, of Freeport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Friday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by Stetsons Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Frances’ memory may contribute in her name to: The Gathering Place P.O. Box 171 Brunswick, ME 04011

