BIDDEFORD – Roma Inkel, 86, passed away after a few years of failing health on Sept. 6, 2022 at Seal Rock Health Care in Saco. Born on July 16, 1936 in Saint Malo, Quebec, he was the son of Henry and Annie Inkel (Mongeau). He attended local schools.

Roma retired from General Dynamics maintenance dept. in 2001. He was also Parishioner of Good Shepard Parish.

Roma was a very hard worker. At one time, he maintained two jobs while successfully running his own lawn care business. Even after retirement, you would find him mowing his lawn or working on a project around the house. He would relax with a Budweiser each night and would sit in his swing on the front lawn waving at or chatting with the locals. His smile and laughter were contagious and would fill the room! He loved watching sports, especially wrestling. He was always willing to help anyone who needed a hand or borrow his tools. Roma was known for being generous and always willing to help wherever he could. Even if it was only a few dollars, you would always see him giving to his favorite charities, animal shelters, Veterans, cancer, and children nonprofits.

Roma was predeceased by parents; his wife Ernestine LeProhon, brothers, Marcel, Roger, Albert, Victor, and sister Henrietta; son Carl Inkel. Survivors include son, Robert Inkel (Diana) of Texas, John Inkel (Joyce) of Connecticut, stepchildren, Tammy Carpenter (Norman) of Lyman, Diane Devoe (Ray) of Arundel, Gordon Fenderson Jr. of Old Orchard Beach, Linda Fenderson of Old Orchard Beach (Matt); grandchildren, Ian and Noah Inkel of Texas, Bryan Carpenter (Jessica) of Lyman; great-grandchildren, Anna and Oliver Carpenter, Bradyn Courtney, Godchild, Hannah Rose Dill of California; along with several extended family members.

A special thanks to Carol at Seal Rock Health Care who treated him like family! The Beacon Hospice team who assisted in his final weeks and his neighbor, Pete, who would maintain his lawn care during his failing health. It meant so much to him!

Visitors may join family to celebrate Roma’s life at Hope Memorial Funeral Home in Biddeford at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 15. Mass will be at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Saco and St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford. Luncheon will be provided after for those who like to share a memory or two.

The family request in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the above charities of your choice

