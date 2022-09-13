PHEONIX, Ariz. – Ruth Lucille Lerman Lipman, 99, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. Ruth lived in Maine for her first 60 years. Born in Rockland, she lived in Portland, Bangor and Augusta before moving to Florida and then Arizona. She was predeceased in 1994 by her loving husband Harold Lipman.

She is survived by sister Arlene Horowiiz, son Samuel Lipman, daughter Janis Lipman, grandchildren Lindsay Ellis, Andrew Lipman, Lauren Altschuh, and Adam Altschuh and great grand son Alex Ellis.﻿

Her family was her highest priority. She made sure that they were well-fed and cared for. Having grown up during the Great Depression and World War II, she had a well-founded sense of the importance of supporting family. She was especially close with her grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces and nephews.﻿

Ruth started her career in retail and always loved fashion.

Reading was a lifelong passion – from novels to the N.Y. Times – and she could talk for hours about current events, especially during long walks.

﻿Donations in honor of her life and memory may be made to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Ariz.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous