Church celebrates 200 years

The First Congregational Church of Buxton, known as Tory Hill Meetinghouse, is celebrating its 200th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 18, at its 10 a.m. service.

The church is located at the intersection of routes 202 and 112.

Buxton resident and historian Jim Dearborn along with a member of the Buxton-Hollis Historical Society will present the history of the church, built in 1822, and its place in the community.

The church was the setting for the two-act play “The Old Peabody Pew” written by children’s author and educator Kate Douglas Wiggin.

All about ‘War Pigeons’

Author Elizabeth Macalaster will talk about her book, “War Pigeons – Winged Couriers in the U.S. Military, 1878-1957” when the Buxton-Hollis Historical Society meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at its headquarters, 100 Main St., Buxton.

“It is an accounting of the remarkable communication services by homing pigeons for the American armed forces,” a historical society press release said.

Admission is free but a suggested donation of $10, or $8 for seniors, will be accepted.

Facial masks are required.

Democrat talk rescheduled

“The Dirt Road Revival” talk by Chloe Maxmin, initially scheduled for Sept. 13, has been postponed to 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 27. The event will be held at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

