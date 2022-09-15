Local Legionnaires again hosting guests

Joseph Wax, a retired Navy physician, was the first guest speaker in more than two years at Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion, which met Sept. 7.

Wax spoke about the January 1963 crash in Greenville of the U.S. Air Force B-52 stratofortress based at Westover Air Force Base in Massachusetts. Only two of nine crewmembers, who bailed out, survived the minus 30-degree temperatures.

The Post had hosted its last dinner meeting February 2020, and now meets at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday monthly at its headquarters on Dunn Street.

Friends of Presumpscot host annual fundraiser

The Chief Polin Award for river advocacy will be presented when The Three Sisters Dinner and annual fundraiser for Friends of the Presumpscot River is held from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook.

The award is given to those who have raised awareness of the importance of the Presumpscot River and other waterways, support changing public consciousness and actively engage in river restoration. Others Friends of the Presumpscot River supporters also will be recognized.

“Join Friends of the Presumpscot River for a special evening to honor our river’s natural heritage, commemorate historic and current efforts to protect it and support its ongoing restoration,” a posting on the group’s website said.

A donation of $60 is suggested for the event, which includes live music and a buffet dinner featuring food around the theme of the “three sisters” of squash, beans and corn. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Senior group resumes meetings

Guitarist Glen Bryant will entertain when Westbrook Senior Citizens meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

The meeting marks the first since the summer break.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported Sept. 13, 1972, that Westbrook Chopin Club’s Program Committee met with the chairperson, Mrs. William Stigman on Colonial Road, to plan future meetings.

